This Tuesday night, Cruzeiro hosted the Brusque at Mineirão, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão Series B. Raposa had a beautiful performance from Fábio and a great goal from Giovanni to win 2-0 and rule out the chances of a fall for Serie C.

With the victory, the second consecutive in the competition, the Minas Gerais team now has 46 points, from the 10th place, but must wait for other results of the round to confirm its position. The same goes for Brusque, at the moment, in 16th place, at the mouth of the stick, with 38 points.

Cruzeiro’s next match for Serie B will be against Vitória, yet another opponent fighting against relegation. The ball rolls at 19:00 (GMT) this Sunday, in Bahia. Brusque, on the other hand, will face CRB at home, next Monday, at 4 pm.







With the shine of Fábio, Cruzeiro wins the Brusque for the Series B Photo: Alessandra Torres

The game – The first half was full of movement, with chances for both teams. In the 19th minute, Garcez headed free after a cross, but sent it over. Then Cruzeiro responded with the first goal of the match.

On minute 26, Vitor Leque sent it to the net after a corner kick from the left, but goalkeeper Ruan Caneiro made the save. On the rebound, Vitor himself tried again, this time with no chance of defense, to stir up the Cruzeiro fans in Mineirão.

However, even back, Brusque didn’t let down and forced great saves from Fábio, at the height of his 41 years. On minute 39, the Fox idol defended with a chest shot by Jhon Cley and, on minute 41, it was Edu’s turn to kick it into the goalkeeper’s hands. Defender Éverton Alemão was another to have a submission stopped by Fábio.

Even with Brusque’s chances, at the beginning of the second stage Cruzeiro increased the score by kicking Giovanni. The midfielder dominated in the intermediate and, from far away, took a risk. The ball was strong and high, in the right corner, with no chance of defense. A great goal.

During the game, Cruzeiro had more beautiful defenses from Fábio and the support of the fans, who filled Mineirão, to dominate the match and confirm the victory, important in the fight against relegation.

2 X 0 BRUSQUE CRUISE

Local: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: November 9, 2021, Tuesday

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)

Assistants: Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Yellow cards: Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Rafael Sobis (Cruise); Rodolfo Potiguar and Toty (Brusque)

Goals:

Cruise: Vitor Leque (26′ of 1Q) and Giovanni (4′ of 2Q)

CRUISE: Fábio, Rômulo, Rhodolfo, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto; Lucas Ventura, Adriano (Norberto) and Giovanni (Ariel Cabral); Wellington Nem (Claudinho), Vitor (Vitor Roque) and Thiago (Rafael Sobis)

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

BRUSQUE: Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Ianson, Éverton Alemão and Airton; Rodolfo Potiguar (Bruno Alves), Zé Mateus, Fellipe Soutto (Bruno Alves) and Jhon Cley (Thiago Alagoano); Maurício Garcez (Foguinho) and Edu (Tony).

Technician: Waguinho Dias