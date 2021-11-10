With your hand on the cup! Flamengo overturns São Paulo at Morumbi and opens 3-1 in the final of the Brazil U-17 Cup – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION / ELEVEN SPORTS

For the final of the Copa do Brasil U-17, Flamengo defeated São Paulo away from home, this Tuesday (9th). The Garotos do Ninho came out losing, but they did well and went after the comeback. With goals from Victor Hugo and Matheusão, Fla won 3-1.

Rubro-Negro conceded the first goal in the 26th minute of the initial stage, but managed to recover in the second half. At seven, Victor Hugo hit the net after a move by Matheus França. The turning point came with Mateusão, on 24′, who hit his left hand on the goalkeeper’s exit.

The third goal came in the final stretch, in an aerial play. After a corner kick on the second stick, forward Mateusão ​​took advantage of the leftovers and submitted. The tricolor defense tried to get away, but ended up putting it against their own goal and increased the advantage of Rubro-Negro.

With the victory by 3-1, Flamengo opened a wide advantage to win the title of the Copa do Brasil U-17. The big decision is scheduled for next Monday (15), at Raulino de Oliveira. It is worth noting that, in the category, Mengo has already been champion of the Brasileirão, therefore, he will become the winner of the main titles if he maintains the advantage.