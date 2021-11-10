Without Brazil, pact sets goal to end the era of gasoline cars in 2040 – 11/10/2021

Without Brazil’s participation, 24 countries and some of the world’s biggest automakers announce a commitment to end the era of fossil fuel vehicles by 2040.

The pact was announced this Wednesday, in Glasgow, as part of the UN Climate Change Conference. The agreement includes Chile, Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The initiative also involves giants in the sector, such as Ford, Mercedes, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz. The pact was also signed by major cities in the world, such as New York, Los Angeles, London or Barcelona. But no Brazilian metropolis joined.

In South America, Uruguay and Paraguay also indicated that they are interested, while the city of Buenos Aires was one of the signatories.

A second group of countries also joined the initiative, although without setting the same goal. India and Kenya are among governments that will “work hard for an accelerated proliferation” of zero-emission vehicles.

But Brazil is not the only major player in the absent car park. US, China and Germany were left out, as well as Volkswagen and Toyota. Even so, negotiators were quick to announce the pact as “historic.”