Without targets, COP26 asks countries to toughen emission cuts in 2022 – 11/10/2021

Vague, lacking in details and insufficient for activists, a proposed agreement for the climate talks was presented this Wednesday morning in Glasgow, kicking off the final phase of the talks at COP26, the 26th UN Conference on Climate Change. In seven pages, the document suggests that countries present new environmental commitments in 2022, in recognition that what exists today is insufficient to avoid a climate crisis.

But the document is being the target of harsh criticism for not having concrete goals, for not setting, for example, a rise in the planet’s temperature of up to 1.5ºC as a goal. For entities such as Greenpeace and others, the text is vague, does not establish new volumes of aid to developing countries and only asks governments to re-evaluate their CO² reduction targets in 2022.

The negotiating process must end on Friday and environmentalists are already denouncing the weakness of the new text. Some of the positive points refer to new dates for countries to present new targets. But it’s still vague about cutting emissions and funding to prevent global warming.

The government of Brazil, on the other hand, estimates that this is an advance, but it will press for a text that commits rich countries with regard to financing emerging countries.

The draft agreement, however, indicates that governments “decided to continue efforts” to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5°C, the limit established in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

The text further “calls on the parties to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions, as needed to align with the Paris Agreement temperature target by the end of 2022”.

The text highlights how emissions are at risk of increasing, in 2030, to 13.7% above 2010 levels. The objective, however, was a drop of 45% to reach the 1.5ºC target.

To overcome this problem, the agreement proposes the holding of an annual ministerial meeting, starting in 2022.

Vacancy about financing

In one of the central points for Brazil – the issue of external financing -, the text is still vague about the commitments of rich countries.

The text also calls on developed economies “to at least double their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation.”

Nor does the chapter commit rich countries to any new financing beyond 2025. The text only leaves room for discussion.

The Brazilian government had proposed the creation of a committee to assess the volume of resources that should be transferred, surpassing the US$ 100 billion mark. But the project was criticized by rich countries, which do not want to give up deciding, alone, the volume of resources they will allocate to emerging countries.

There is, however, a reference to the need to go “beyond $100 billion”. In the corridors, one of the proposals that circulated indicated a package of US$ 500 billion for five years, which did not please emerging countries.

One of the main advances, however, is the reference to the elimination of coal. The document urges countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies.”

In addition, countries are urged to reduce greenhouse gases such as methane and restore forests.