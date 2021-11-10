Worthy of Puskás! Kayky’s painting that left Manchester City’s profile enchanted after a rival’s hat and bicycle

Jewel revealed by Fluminense, Kayky scored his first goal for Manchester City with the right to a hat and half-bike

The Brazilian Kayky, 18 years old, scored his first goal for the under-23 team of the Manchester City in style. The jewel revealed by Fluminense signed a real goal in the team’s defeat to the Everton 3-2 for Premier League 2.

Kayky’s painting was published by Manchester City’s profile in Portuguese on Twitter. The forward gave the goalkeeper a hat and finished with a half-bike left leg, practically without angle.

Kayky was signed by Manchester City in April. The English club acquired the jewel from Fluminense for 10 million euros (R$ 63 million at the current price) and integrated him into the main cast training. He played in the under-19, under-21 and under-23 categories this season.

Before leaving for English football, the 17-year-old striker started his season in the Flu. He played 29 games and scored 4 goals with the tricolor shirt, including a fur Libertadores Conmebol at the tie 1-1 with Junior Barranquilla. With the goal, he became the youngest player in history to score in the tournament..

Manchester City’s first team returns to the field after FIFA date on on the 21st, when they host Everton in the Premier League with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+. Pep Guardiola’s men are in second place with 23 points, three less than Chelsea.