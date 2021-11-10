Writers from Ceará are finalists for the Jabuti 2021 Award; Ciro Gomes among the nominees – Back

the cearenses Celma Silver and Diego Vineyards are on the list of finalists for the Jabuti 2021 Award, the most important honor dedicated to literature and the publishing segment in the country. The first competes in the Tale category, with the work “confined”, published by publisher Sete; the second figure in the selection with the book of poems “Crows against the night”, published by the publisher 7Letras.

The 10 finalists in each of the 20 award categories were announced this Tuesday (9) by the Brazilian Book Chamber (CBL), ahead of the initiative. On November 16, at 12:00, the list with the five finalists will be released. In turn, the 20 category winners and the Yearbook winner will be revealed during the online awards ceremony.

In addition to the aforementioned writers, the former governor of Ceará, Ciro Gomes (PDT), born in São Paulo, is also part of the finalist selection for this year’s Jabuti. It competes with the work “National project: the duty of hope”, published by Casa dos Mundos.

In the job description, “in an unpublished book, Ciro Gomes explains the political and economic crisis and invites the reader to debate the country. (…) It is an invitation to rationally debate the country we are and the country we want to be”.

The Jabuti awards ceremony will take place at November 25th at 7pm, and will be broadcast on CBL’s YouTube channel.

Recognized works

“Confinados”, by Celma Prata, was born from various urgencies, as the author stated: “The ones that appear without prior warning and always catch us off guard, and that consume us to the point of unbearableness”.

The book presents five narratives whose background are conflicts triggered by the social isolation imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, they are stories that expose human fragility in the face of the limits of existence.

In “The Plague and the Turkish Boy”, for example, a pilgrim comes to a distant village to provoke people who are shackled by their beliefs. Already “Dog world” it lays bare the despair of the character whose survival depends on pets abandoned by their owners.

“Joaquim”, on the other hand, features a ten-year-old boy who suffers from his parents’ irritation at the prolonged quarantine. “clicks” follows the flow when narrating the proximity between barbarism and civilization. And finally, “The Braided Doll” inspires the reader to rethink the meaning of existence, the value of affective relationships, compassion and humility.

In the context of Poetry, Diego Vinhas and his “Crows against the Night” make use of poetic construction from the chaos and iniquity in which humanity finds itself submerged. The refusal to shirk from themes with high tension load reflects, in the words of Tarso de Melo, a “kind of ‘echo chamber’, in which voices from different times and places, […] screams, crackles, noises, sirens and the indifferent hum of drones mix and reproduce the bewilderment of our time”.

No wonder the association of the words “crows” and “night” in the title of the new book by a writer from Fortaleza, it is a harbinger of the unique atmosphere of the work.

Diversity

This year, the list of finalists for the Jabuti Award emphasized diversity. Most of the works included in the selection were published by independent or smaller publishers, to the detriment of the large book publishing houses.

This edition is curated by the editor and translator Marcos Marcionilo, with the collaboration of a board composed of experts and professionals from multiple areas of knowledge: Ana Elisa Ribeiro, Bel Santos-Mayer, Camile Mendrot and Luiz Gonzaga Godoi Trigo.

In numbers, there was a growth of 31% of the works entered in this year’s awards, when compared to the last edition: there were 3,422 entries. Also this year, there are 127 different editorial stamps and 8 independent authors.

The Jabuti Award, which in 2021 honors the writer Ignacio de Loyola Brandão, brought a new organization to its categories. Now, the Essays axis is called Non-Fiction. The Book axis was updated as Editorial Production. The categories are separated into four axes: Literature, Non-Fiction, Editorial Production and Innovation.