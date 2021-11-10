Xavi arrives in Barcelona and imposes fines, time to get home and even prohibits cycling; see the 10 orders of the new commander

With the mission of warding off the bad phase of Barcelona, ​​Xavi imposed new rules of conduct that must be followed by the players

After being officially announced, Xavi Hernández, new coach of the Barcelona, had its first day with the players this Tuesday (9).

In order to recover the athletes’ motivation and to remove once and for all the bad phase of the Catalan club, the Spaniard created a series of rules that will need to be followed in search of greater professionalism.

Check out the new orders imposed by the coach revealed by the Spanish newspaper As:

1 – Players must arrive an hour and a half before training at the CT of Barcelona

The intention is that they have more time to better prepare for the cube’s daily activities, in addition to being able to participate in lectures and even have breakfast. The deadline for arrival is now until 9:30 am, as training usually takes place at 11 am.

2 – The technical committee must arrive two hours before the training

Xavi and his coaching staff will have to lead by example. They must arrive two hours before the start of activities to get everything ready for the players.

3 – Players must eat on the club’s premises

The cast will have lunch at the club’s repos. The intention is that they follow the guidelines of nutritionists and doctors, since a good diet is also able to prevent injuries, in addition to improving physical preparation.

4 – Fines will be applied for those who do not comply with the rules

Since Luis Enrique’s departure, fines for some infractions have disappeared from the club, with the argument that football players are professional enough to know what they have and what they don’t need to do. However, Xavi wants to resume punishments, as when he was an athlete, he lived under an environment of strict rules and fines for not respecting them.

5 – Sanctions that increase in value

The fines applied to players will have their values ​​increased in case of recurrence. This way, if a player is late for training, he will have to pay a fine of 100 euros. In a second delay, for example, 200 euros. If one more happens, the value rises to 400 euros, and so on.

6 – Players cannot be late at home 48 hours before games

Two days before any club game, players cannot get home after midnight so that they are in the best condition for matches.

7 – Meritocracy

Players will be chosen for the starting lineup according to their training income. Those who train well and show commitment will be assigned to the matches.

8 – Control of extra-sport activities

Activities outside of football can be practiced as long as they do not affect the player’s sporting performance. Even long trips will have to have the trainer’s prior knowledge.

9 – Risky activities are prohibited

Players will no longer be able to surf, ride an electric bicycle, motorbike or any other activity that puts their physical integrity at risk. This type of practice may even lead to a contract termination as it is a very serious infraction.

10 – Good image

Players are an important part of the club and need to set an example. They must always empathize with the fans. Reprehensible attitudes are prohibited. During trips, they must comply with the rules of conduct and encourage Barcelona at all times.