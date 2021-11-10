Xiaomi announces Poco M4 Pro 5G with Redmi Note 11 design and datasheet

Xiaomi presented this Tuesday morning (9) its newest intermediary smartphone from the Poco subsidiary: the M4 Pro 5G. The model retains all the features of the Redmi Note 11 announced in China a few days ago, but is now aimed at the global market with price adjustments and a small change in finish.

(Image: Reproduction/Poco)

The new Poco M4 Pro features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, in addition to being powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 processor with configurations of up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Anyone who wants to pay less can opt for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

The manufacturer highlights features such as the large 5,000 mAh battery with a 33 W fast charging capacity, allowing the device to be recharged from 0% to 100% in just 59 minutes.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Reproduction/Poco)

Despite the huge space dedicated to the camera block, the device inherits the same set of two cameras from the Redmi Note 11, with a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP sensor for an ultrawide lens. The front camera has a resolution of 16 MP, and is located in a hole centered at the top of the screen.

The smartphone comes in three color options: black, blue and “Poco Yellow”, in addition to being launched with Android 11 from the factory with MIUI 12.5 interface for Poco.

Poco F3 gets new color option

(Image: Reproduction/Poco)

During the Poco M4 Pro 5G announcement event, the manufacturer also presented one more color option for the Poco F3, which in addition to the tones Actic White (white), Night Black (black) and Deep Ocean Blue (blue), now he can be purchased in Moonlight Silver color (silver) in select markets.

Price and availability

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is confirmed for release on November 11th, with sales on major platforms including AliExpress, Shoopee and Goboo, in addition to the brand’s official website. In three color options, the model will be sold in two memory options:

4GB + 64GB for €229 (about R$1,460)

6GB + 128GB for €249 (about R$1,600)

The Poco F3 in Moonlight Silver color with 6GB of RAM and 128GB will sell for €299 (~R$1,900) during Black Friday of November 26th. The most powerful version with 8GB and 256GB arrives on 11/11 for €329 (~R$2,100).

POCO M4 Pro 5G: technical sheet

Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Dimension 810

RAM memory: 4 or 6 GB

Internal storage: 64 or 128 GB

Rear camera: 50 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide)

Front camera: 16 MP

Dimensions: 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm

Weight: 195 g

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Extras: 33W fast charging, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, fingerprint sensor on the side

Available colors: yellow, black and blue

Operating system: Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 interface for Poco

Source: POCO