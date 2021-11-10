Xuxa responds to Mara Maravilha’s mockery, which included the expression ‘Debil Mental’ in ‘Ilariê’, on TV: ‘Pena dela’

Xuxa countered the attitude of Mara Maravilha, who parodied the song “Ilariê”, in a television program. Mara’s mocking attitude sparked controversy after she made fun of the blonde, including the phrase “feeble-minded” in place of the song’s original lyrics. Xuxa spoke about the situation and asked: “How does a person who worked for children say that?”

“When I heard that, I put myself in the shoes of a person with special needs. And I swear I was sad. How does a person who worked for a child say that?”, begins the presenter, in a comment on the web.

Xuxa continues: “For me, ok. It just makes me feel more sorry for her. More for the children and people with a degree of intellect that is ‘in that expression’. It’s just ugly. Sorry everyone with any special needs. Not all ex- presenters are like that. What she wants is space, don’t give her.”

The controversy took place last Monday night. “You asked me to sing ‘Ilariê’. And I have my version”, said Mara, in conversation with the TV presenter Ratinho. She continued, singing: “It’s time, it’s time, for the brainwashing. I got an album by Xuxa, I’ve become mentally retarded. Ilari, ilari, ilariê, ô, ô, ô”.

Xuxa Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Mara Maravilha Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Xuxa responds Mara on the web Photo: Reproduction – Instagram