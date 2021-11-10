Yduqs result (YDUQ3) is not surprising, but it shows good signs of recovery, analysts point out

SAO PAULO – Belonging to one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, but with prospects for recovery as vaccination and reopening advance, the education company Yduqs (YDUQ3) is identified as one of the preferences of education stock analysts both on account of its digitization strategy as much as it is turning more to the premium segment.

The result was not seen as a great catalyst for the shares, which is reflected in the performance of assets this Tuesday (9). The papers rose by 3% during the morning, but began to operate between slight gains and losses later, closing with a slight drop of 0.26%, at R$ 22.78. However, the numbers brought important signals to the segment.

The company had adjusted net income of BRL 146 million in the third quarter of 2021, down 24.9% over the same period last year.

XP pointed out that despite the drop in profit, it was 78% above its estimate. The main highlights were (i) a reduction of R$59 million in annual terms in mandatory discounts, to only R$8.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, (ii) the consolidation of QConcursos, contributing with approximately R$47, 4 million in revenues, and (iii) an increase of R$ 16 million year-on-year in net financial expenses due to the increase in the Selic rate and a 23% increase in net debt.

The group, which has Ibmec among its brands, had an increase of around 9% in operating income, reaching a profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, in its English acronym) of R$ 361.3 million between July and the end of September.

The monthly tuition line rose 12.5%, to R$ 2.16 billion, but commercial expenses had an increase of 19.2%, to R$ 191.6 million. The general and administrative expenses increased 27% in the period, to R$ 247 million.

Yduqs’ total student base grew 65.1% to 1.26 million students in the third quarter over the same period last year. Digital education more than doubled, going from 435.6 thousand to 970.9 thousand students.

The premium (faculties of medicine and IBMEC) and digital segments showed a large increase in relevance, representing 20% ​​and 32% of the quarter’s revenues, respectively (versus 16% and 26% in the third quarter of 2020). On the other hand, on-campus education revenue increased from 57% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 to 48% of total revenue in the same period of 2021.

Medical schools and digital education are driving growth. Breaking down by undergraduate segment, XP highlights that: (i) the medical student base grew 27.3% year-on-year with the approval of 150 new vacancies, while the average price increased 12.4% year-on-year; (ii) IBMEC’s ​​student base increased 1% year-on-year, while the average price increased 2.4% year-over-year; (iii) the digital education student base increased 38%, driven by the maturation of the centers (81% of the centers are still maturing), while the average price decreased by 1.3%; and (iv) the on-campus student base decreased by 12.5% ​​year-on-year, while the average price increased by 8.8%.

Credit Suisse pointed out that the quarterly results showed signs of positive recovery, but still transitory. The bank emphasizes that there was a better enrollment of students than in 2020, but still not above pre-pandemic levels.

For Swiss bank analysts, adjusted distance learning and premium courses revenues continue to grow and already represent 50% of revenues, providing relative stability to the business.

“Yduqs has maintained an adequate level of costs and expenses, which creates operational leverage as the student base grows. Furthermore, the stability of Ebitda, combined with low leverage (1.4 times the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda), gives the company flexibility to pursue inorganic opportunities. However, acquisitions and other capex write-downs will likely translate into a new level of earnings (even with the likely improvement in Ebitda),” analysts point out. Credit has an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for the paper, with a target price of R$35, or a potential increase of 53% compared to closing.

XP emphasizes that the view on results is mixed, but reiterates the buy recommendation for the stock, as it sees the company being traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 10.1 times for 2022, which it considers low compared to the company’s historical average (12.8 times in the last 36 months).

Morgan Stanley also reiterated an overweight recommendation (exposure above the market average) with a target price of R$35, highlighting the attraction of students and also with the company managing to deliver its projections, even though it is still navigating in a challenging environment.

“There are positive trends ahead: (i) digital and premium will continue to drive growth, (ii) there is also an improvement in the perspective of on-site education and (iii) there is a favorable scenario for mergers and acquisitions”, point out the analysts.

Analysts at the US bank assess that the relatively low leverage positions Yduqs to consider alternative ways to generate value. Options include: debt repayment, dividends, share buybacks and mergers and acquisitions. “We emphasize that Yduqs is strengthening its ecosystem, investing in technology and digital transformation to improve the quality and experience”, points out Morgan.

Itaú BBA pointed out that the results reported were broadly in line with its expectations, driven by the integration of recent acquisitions and the continuation of the good momentum in distance learning and premium courses.

“That said, the expectation is that a reversal of the dynamics for the face-to-face segment – which could significantly accelerate the pace of growth and change the current dynamics – will take a little longer to materialize”, point out the analysts, who maintain the marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market) and 2022 target price for R$45 per share until “the model is reworked”.

When looking at its industry preferences, Morgan emphasizes that it prefers companies leveraged by the potential recovery in on-site education and solid balance sheets, but with exposure to distance learning. At current prices, analysts highlight that they like Yduqs, as well as Cruzeiro do Sul (CSED3) on B3, as well as Vitru and Laureate, the latter two traded on Nasdaq.

By the end of the week, the balance sheets of Cogna (COGN3) and Ser Educacional (SEER3) will be released, which will be closely monitored by investors to understand the trends in the sector – and which company is ahead in terms of recovery .

