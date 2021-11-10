‘You have to be quiet. Now arrived’

Even fighting for the two-time Libertadores championship, Abel Ferreira was criticized by Emerson Sheik, who said he needs to make the team play

Abel Ferreira returns to decide the Libertadores Conmebol like palm trees, this time against the Flamengo, on November 27th, with full coverage and final broadcast on ESPN on Star+. But the Portuguese style aroused the ire of some former players.

Who didn’t approve of Abel Ferreira’s way was Emerson Sheik. According to the former attacker of Corinthians, Flemish and Fluminense, ‘no one can take it anymore’ the commander. In addition, Sheik stated that Abel needs to ‘keep quiet’, as he ‘has arrived now’.

“Nobody can take Abel anymore. He loses and talks bad, comes with small talk. Mr. Abel, on behalf of the press, what hate program? What do you mean by that phrase? He has to make his team play, win the championships and keep quiet”, shot Sheik, during the Arena SBT, completing.

“Whenever something goes wrong, he creates this whole situation. But you’re here now. He’s grumpy, he’s annoying, even your players are already upset with you too, because you’re talking a lot of nonsense,” he concluded.

In 2020, his first season, not yet completed, in Brazilian football, the Portuguese coach was crowned champion of Libertadores and Brazil’s Cup.

This year, he was vice of the Paulista championship, of Club World Cup, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Supercopa do Brasil, in addition to being, currently, second place in the brazilian.