Your Cash Has Stopped Working? Know how to solve the problem

The application developed by Caixa Econômica Federal, called box has, provides conditions for beneficiaries of social programs to move their balances. Thus, the platform works as a kind of digital bank for low-income people.

However, many users complain about technical issues involving the application, such as password recognition errors. Notoriously, one of the main errors presented in the application is the slowness to access and, at times, it is almost impossible to enter the platform.

This usually occurs when there is a high number of simultaneous accesses. Therefore, it is understood to be a slowdown in the system that operates the application. Therefore, it is only necessary to wait for the system to return to normal operation.

Let’s look at some situations that are more common when the application fails and makes access impossible.

“No Conversations Found”

As you know, the Caixa Tem application opens electronic dialog windows, very similar to those of instant messaging applications.

As the messages arrive, the user, in a very intuitive way, promotes the service they want. When this message “No Conversations Found” appears, the problem is certainly due to the system slowdown.

With that, it ends up making it difficult to use the features. The best thing to do is wait.

“It was not possible to register the device”

This error is often quite common because of the system instability issue. In this problem, the same message usually occurs: “Unable to enroll the device”.

Before proceeding with the registration, it is important to check if your device has an operating system compatible with the application. It often happens that a very old device does not have the necessary updates for the application, even if it is Android.

It’s always good, also, to see what the cell phone storage level. This problem can be solved by registering at times when the application is not being used at peak times, being better at nighttime.

“White screen”

Another significant number of users complain a lot about trying to open the application and a blank screen appears. This is because the application often suffers updates and ends up conflicting with the device’s own cache. To solve this, one of the simplest ways is to uninstall the application and clear your device’s cache.

To do this, go to “Settings”, “Operating System” and clear the cache. Then reinstall the app and try to log in normally.

“The Request is Blocked”

Although the message appears in English, it means, in free translation, “The Request is Blocked”. This is often because the Caixa Tem app may not have been updated.

If this is not the problem, it is necessary to uninstall and clear the cache as it happens in the case explained in the “Blank Screen” error.