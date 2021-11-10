‘Your security code has changed’ on WhatsApp: Find out what the warning means | Social networks

The message “Your security code has changed” is a notification issued by WhatsApp when one of the participants in a conversation reinstalls the messaging app on Android and iPhone (iOS) or when the messenger account is registered on a new device. The alert serves to notify users that the code responsible for ensuring end-to-end encryption in calls and messages has changed.

The warning, however, may appear more frequently in recent days even if the contact has not reinstalled the app or changed their cell phone. This is an unintended consequence of implementing the multiple device feature, which allows you to access the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices even when your smartphone is disconnected.

According to the head of engineering at WhatsApp Nitin Gupta, the verification code change occurs when using the multiple devices function because each device has its own identity key. However, WhatsApp has developed automatic device verification to silence notifications of security code changes, so soon alerts should stop when accessing WhatsApp Web on a different device.

“Our future change will only send security code notifications when a user re-registers their account, as they did before,” said Nitin Gupta on Twitter.

What is the security code on WhatsApp?

Every conversation with your contacts via WhatsApp has a unique security code. This key ensures that calls and messages exchanged in the conversation are protected with end-to-end encryption. The code in question is located in the contact’s data, in the column “Encryption”.

Information is represented by a QR Code or a 60-digit code. Data can be shared between contacts to confirm that the conversation is being encrypted. The security code is not the key itself, but rather a visible version of a special key shared between users exchanging messages.

For those who prefer not to be bothered with the notification, it is possible to disable the WhatsApp security warning manually. To do this, on the messenger’s home page, tap the three vertical dots located at the top of the screen. Then go to “Settings” and then tap “Security”. Once that’s done, disable the “Show security notifications” option.

