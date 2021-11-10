Zé Love and Gustavo Henrique, from Brasiliense, are punished for spitting at a referee

This Tuesday (09), Brasiliense announced that striker Zé Love and defender Gustavo Henrique were punished by the STJD after allegedly having offended and spat on the referee during confusion in the match against Ferroviária, in September, for the D Series of the Brazilian Championship .

The ex-Santos will be away from the pitch for 380 days, while the defender suffered a 360 hook. However, the club and players deny the referee’s report and, therefore, Brasiliense will appeal for the penalties to be nullified.

Check out the release:

“Brasiliense reports that two athletes from the club were punished by the STJD in a trial held this Tuesday afternoon (9). Striker Zé Love was sentenced to 380 days of suspension and defender Gustavo Henrique caught 360 from the hook. confusion in the game against Ferroviária, where according to the summary the athletes would have offended and spat on the referee of the match.

Both Brasiliense and the athletes disagree with the punishments, as, contrary to what is reported in the game’s summary, the images collected clearly show that the athletes did not commit such acts.

Brasiliense will file an appeal seeking the annulment of the punishments, as there is no evidence to support the accusations.”