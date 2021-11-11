10 myths and truths about the disease

O bowel cancer it is a serious disease that affects thousands of Brazilians every year. According to data from INCA (National Cancer Institute), the tumor in the digestive system is the second most common among women, second only to breast cancer. Among men, the condition is the third most frequent, behind prostate and lung cancers.











© Shutterstock

Bowel cancer can be a silent problem





According to the oncologist, Dr. Artur Ferreira, gastrointestinal tumors can appear in all organs of the digestive system – from the esophagus to the anus. According to him, this type of cancer arises through malignant transformations of the cells that line the body. Its main causes are:

Overweight and obesity;

Sedentary lifestyle; Smoking;

Alcoholism;

High consumption of red and processed meat;

Low fiber and vegetable intake;

Diabetes;

Hepatitis B and C;

Bacterial infections;

HPV contagion – Human Papillomavirus.

“These are potentially curable diseases when diagnosed at an early stage. And practically incurable when they are disseminated throughout the body, in metastases”, warns the doctor. Therefore, early detection of the problem is essential to avoid more serious complications.

With that in mind, the expert separated 10 common myths and truths about bowel cancer. Check out:

1 – Hot drinks can be dangerous – Truth

According to the oncologist, the consumption of exaggeratedly hot foods and beverages, such as tea and coffee, can harm the health of the esophagus – the organ that makes the connection between the mouth and the stomach. The high temperature of what we eat can cause internal damage and, consequently, cancer.

2 – Gastritis raises the risk of cancer – It depends

In most cases of bowel cancer, according to Dr. Artur, there is no relationship with gastritis. However, atrophic gastritis – an autoimmune disease that attacks the inner lining of the stomach – poses an increased risk of developing tumors in the digestive system.

3 – Trapped bowel can cause cancer – It depends

The doctor reveals that theoretical concepts point to an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer in people with constipation. The sluggishness of the intestine increases the exposure of the internal organs to carcinogens. However, constipation is not a classic risk factor. In this case, conditions such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle deserve more attention.

4 – The disease is more common in men – Truth

However, the difference in the number of cases between men and women is not so great. Therefore, there are no differences in disease detection guidelines.

5 – The appearance of polyps is a certainty of cancer – Myth

For those who don’t know, polyps appear with the growth – above the expected – of a tissue in the body. For Dr. Artur, it is undeniable that most tumors in the digestive system arise from the malignant transformation of polyps. However, only a small portion of them progress to tumors.

6 – Excessive consumption of red meat is a risk factor – Truth

According to a report by the WHO (World Health Organization), the high consumption of red and processed meat is associated with an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. According to Dr. Artur, the ideal is that they are ingested, at most, twice a week. The protein preference should be for white meat, eggs and legumes.

7 – As long as I have no symptoms, I don’t need to worry – Myth

This goes for all types of cancer, whether in the digestive system or elsewhere in the body. Tumors are silent diseases and, when they start to cause symptoms, they are already at a more advanced stage – which makes treatment difficult and reduces the chances of a cure. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle and undergo periodic medical follow-up and exams.

8 – Inflammatory problems increase the risk of cancer – Truth

One of the main factors that contribute to the appearance of colorectal tumors is inflammation. People with rectocolitis can, for example, be five to 15 times more likely to develop cancer compared to the general population.

9 – All people with colorectal cancer need a colostomy – Myth

According to Dr. Artur, colostomy – a tool used to externalize the intestine – is a strategy used only in some cases of the disease. For the specialist, the evolution of surgical techniques and the improvement of patient care drastically reduce the need for using a colostomy. Even if necessary, it is usually a temporary procedure.

10 – Antioxidants can prevent gastrointestinal cancer – Undefined

Although some research reports a reduction in the risk of colorectal cancer when there is supplementation with multivitamins, antioxidants and folic acid, this is not indisputable evidence. “Further studies are needed in this area,” says dr. Artur.

Source: Dr. Artur Ferreira, oncologist at CPO Oncoclínicas.