10-year-old girl dies after drowning in a swimming pool at home in SC; sucked hair may have been the cause, says city hall | Santa Catarina

An 10-year-old girl died after drowning in her own swimming pool in Faxinal dos Guedes, in the west of Santa Catarina, on Tuesday night (9). According to the Military Police, the child was sent to Hospital São Cristóvão, in the same city, with a cardiopulmonary arrest and did not resist.
In a report released by the corporation, the case is treated as an accidental death. The drowning dynamic was not disclosed and a police report was issued to investigate the case.
The girl was taken to the health unit by her parents, around 9:30 pm. Doctors even made maneuvers to try to revive her, but they were unsuccessful. The PM was called in next.
This Wednesday (10), the City Hall of the city where the victim’s family lives reported that the girl’s hair had been sucked into the pool. However, Captain Neivo Risson, responsible for the battalion that responded to the incident, said it was not possible to confirm what caused the drowning.
“We had this information, but we were not able to confirm it, as the family members were very shaken,” he said.
The girl’s wake takes place this Wednesday, in the city’s municipal chapel. The burial is scheduled for 15:00 in Xanxerê, in the same region.
Through social networks, the scout group that the girl was part of lamented the death. In a statement, he wrote; “In this moment of pain and consternation, it is only up to us to ask God to comfort all our family and friends.”
Scout group that the girl was part of lamented her death on social networks — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction
