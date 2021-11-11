10 years of Blue November and priorities for the next decade

Created by the Lado a Lado pela Vida (LAL) Institute, the Blue november, the biggest movement in favor of Brazilian men’s health, celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2021. In addition to highlighting the importance of early diagnosis of prostate cancer, its goal today is to raise awareness of the importance of comprehensive care and the need to incorporate healthy habits, protect the heart, and pay attention to other types of cancer and don’t leave out mental well-being.

O prostate cancer, the most common among men, represents 29% of diagnoses of the disease in the country and, in the period from 2020 to 2022, 65 thousand new cases per year must be registered in Brazil, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca). O Blue november it provokes and calls for us to change these recurring and growing statistics.

One of the warnings is the fact that men black have twice the chance of developing the disease and, according to the IBGE National Household Sample Survey (2019), 56.10% of people in the country declare themselves black —19.2 million describe themselves as black and 89.7 million claim to be brown and, for the IBGE, blacks are the sum of blacks and browns.

If men make up 49.2% of the Brazilian population, we have a considerable universe to impact with qualified information, such as that exams for early diagnosis should be started at 45 years of age among these people.

In addition to this group and those who have family history of the disease, who also need to start having exams at 45 years of age, and of other men who should start this routine of care at 50, our gaze is turned to children, adolescents and young adults, as we have to change now to make the statistics count. and there in front.

Education for health and not just for prostate cancer is essential, as well as working the prevention of diseases that can be avoided with changes in attitudes and remember that diseases caused by genetics may be less aggressive if diagnosed early.

This year, the LAL Research Center carried out a study with 1 800 men aged between 18 and 65 years from Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico and identified that 62% of Brazilians and 73% of Latin Americans only visit the doctor when they have unbearable symptoms. In addition to frightening, the data shows that the culture of prevention is not ingrained in Latin America. There is a lot of space for self-care awareness.

Other data called attention to actions to be taken in order to attract and welcome men into health systems: 32% of Brazilians and 40% of Argentines, Mexicans and Colombians suggested that it would be ideal to have a more adequate place of care to receive the men and 28% of Brazilians and 49% of Latin Americans recommended that the opening hours be extended.

About prostate cancer, 54% of Brazilians and 52% of men from the other three countries ask for the diagnosis to be faster, as well as 55% of Brazilians and 48% of Argentines, Mexicans and Colombians demand speed in the beginning of treatment.

Networking to change the scene

Since 2011, LAL has been working with Novembro Azul with the mentality of attracting more and more supporters. This was the key to success for it to become an action in the public domain, embraced by public and private health managers, companies, NGOs, medical specialty societies and the lay public, who understood the value of the campaign.

This effort has borne fruit, as our latest study indicates by showing that 77% of men in Brazil know that the best way to monitor prostate health is through digital rectal exam.

They already recognize the importance of the exam to the point of losing their fear, shame and concern about the judgment of their friends. Only 4% of respondents fear the pain of the test and 2% are afraid of the positive result. Only 3% of Brazilians say that the exam would be a joke among their colleagues.

But there is a lot to evolve, as 61% of Brazilians over the age of 45 have never taken the touch test. And, amazingly, it wasn’t for lack of information, but for lack of medical advice. This shows that we really have to work in a network.

It is mandatory to assume that individual (and sectorial) agendas do not help our nation to advance towards solutions to improve the scenario of men’s health, especially now in the post-pandemic period, when there is a damming up of consultations and interrupted diagnoses and treatments.

For the tenth anniversary of Novembro Azul, the Almap/BBDO agency created the slogan “Man: Take care of what’s yours”. The objectivity of the message had an impact on us, because we needed simplicity and focus when delivering the message and expanding our mission. In 2021, we want to draw even more attention from men who still outsource health care to women. They should definitely take responsibility for taking care of themselves.

* Marlene Oliveira is president of Instituto Lado a Lado pela Vida