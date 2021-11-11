13th salary should inject R$ 233 billion into the Brazilian economy, says Dieese | Economy

The payment of the 13th salary should inject 232.6 billion into the Brazilian economy, according to calculations by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

According to the organization, 83 million Brazilians will benefit from the 13th salary. The average payment will be R$2,539.

To determine the impact of the 13th salary, Dieese does not eliminate from the calculation workers who received part of the 13th salary in advance. “In the same way, the total amount of the amount received by INSS beneficiaries is considered, regardless of the amount that has already been paid”, explains the agency.

Among those benefiting from the payment of the 13th salary, 51 million work in the formal job market – 1.3 million are domestics with a formal contract, according to Dieese.

Social Security (INSS) retirees or pensioners account for 32.3 million. Approximately 1 million people are already retired and benefiting from a federal pension.

Dieese also clarifies that there is a group of retirees and pensioners from states and municipalities who will receive the 13th salary, but that it was not possible to quantify this group.