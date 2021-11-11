2 reasons for Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) to be falling 50% on the Stock Exchange in 2021 – and one for the company’s shares to rise again – Seu Dinheiro

After a 105% increase in 2020 and an accumulated appreciation of 2,400% in the last decade, Magazine Luiza’s shares (MGLU3) have gone down 50% this year. The rivals Via (VIIA3) and American (AMER3), in turn, are also being heavily penalized, with drops of 32% and 53%, respectively, in 2021.

“This movement is directly related to the rise in interest rates, because if we take Magazine Luiza’s assortment, most of it is made up of household appliances and furniture, and this depends a lot on credit”, explains analyst Larissa Quaresma in her chart “The stock market as it is“, on YouTube of Your Money (access here).

“Most people buy in installments on their card or on credit, so when interest rates rise, the demand for these products falls and, therefore, the investor tends to penalize the MGLU3”, he adds.

But that’s not the only thing that contributed to the fall in Magalu’s shares…

The second reason is inflation across the company’s supply chain. The increase in the dollar, oil and steel, for example, makes many appliances and furniture purchased by Magazine Luiza more expensive. “For this reason, it is having difficulty in passing on the price increase to the final consumer. This is harming the company’s margins a little”, says Larissa Quaresma.

‘MGLU3 is cheap’ – what to expect from the future?

Although the macroeconomic scenario does not help the retailer, some market players believe that the stock is cheap as it hasn’t been for a long time. “The retailer continues to be the best within the retail segment and has everything to take advantage of the last two months of the year, which tend to have very strong sales, to show the market that it remains above its rivals”, says stock and options analyst Ruy Hungary.

The economist and chief strategist at Empiricus, Felipe Miranda, highlights in a report in his series Palavra do Estrategista that “the macroeconomic difficulties will force companies to squeeze their gross margins (fight for price) and increase marketing expenses”.

Given the branding power of Magalu and Mercado Livre (MELI34), Miranda’s analysis team expects stronger results from the company going forward, without an over-commitment from its tellers, which will be important for starting 2022.

In addition, the projected sales multiple for Magalu for the next 12 months is 2.3 times. And, although it is below the Free Market (9.6x), it could be a positive factor for the future of the shares.

“Between Americanas, Via and Magalu, the operations of the latter seem further ahead after good acquisitions and entry into new segments (delivery, fashion, content, etc.)”, says Miranda.

“This would justify higher sales multiples in the medium to long term, and if investors agree to pay multiples like the current one in two years’ time, the share price may be associated with the company’s growth, which should be around 25% a year “, evaluates.

It is important to emphasize, however, that there are risks, like any other investment. A worsening in inflation, higher interest rates, regulatory issues, possible internal noise at the company, resumption of restrictions due to covid-19 and other factors can drive the stock price down.

Balance is coming…

Magazine Luiza’s balance sheet for the 3rd quarter of 2021 will be released on Thursday (11), after the market closes (this article will be updated), but the fact is that the retailer surprises investors at each balance sheet.

In the 2nd quarter of this year, the empire of Luiza Trajano had net income of BRL 95.5 million, reversing the loss of BRL 64.5 million in the same period last year. The company’s total sales, in turn, grew 60% in the second quarter, reaching BRL 13.7 billion, reflecting the 46% increase in e-commerce and 111.6% increase in physical stores.