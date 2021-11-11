As of the date of this publication, Emergency Aid 2021 is being released to those born in June, at least for physical availability, that is, the withdrawal of the benefit amount, asince the step referring to the deposit of the amount for your online availability is closed.

Thus, with the resumption of activities in various sectors, the assistance Emergency 2021 is in its final phase, as it is an income created to support the population through the financial crisis, which already existed, however, which was exponentially aggravated during the period of propagation of the new coronavirus.

2021 Emergency Aid: availability of the last withdrawals of the 7th installment

The Federal Government recently announced a new assistance project, the Brazil Aid.

7th installment of Emergency Aid 2021: installment 7 (online availability – closed cycle)

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: January / October 20th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: February / October 21st

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: March / October 22

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: April / October 23

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: May / October 23

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: June / October 26

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: July / October 27th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: August / October 28

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: September / October 29

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: October / October 30th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: November / October 30th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: December / October 31

2021 Emergency Aid: portion 7 (physical availability related to withdrawals – cycle in progress)

Cash withdrawal – physical availability of value

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: January / November 1st

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: February / November 3rd

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: March / November 4th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: April / November 5th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: May / November 9th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: June / November 10th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: July / November 11

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: August / November 12th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: September / November 16th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: October / November 17th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: November / November 18th

Benefits born in the month/official date of payment. of the benefit related to the aid: December / November 19th

2021 Emergency Aid: income created by the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus

Therefore, Emergency Aid 2021 is a benefit that emerged in 2020, due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, informs the Ministry of Citizenship.

However, the benefit related to Emergency Aid 2021 is in its final cycle, as the situation is normalizing with the advance of vaccines, even if the due care is necessary.