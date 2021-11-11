240 Hz monitor: see seven models to buy in Brazil | Which one to buy?

Monitors with a frequency of 240 Hz provide more clarity of the moving image and can be ideal for the gamer audience. The screens, which refresh 240 frames per second, promise to eliminate the distortion effect when there’s action, the so-called Motion Blur. Companies like AOC, Acer, Samsung, BenQ and Alienware offer models for prices ranging between R$ 2,099 and R$ 4,199.

The Samsung Odyssey CRG50, for example, is a 27-inch curved monitor with Nvidia G-Sync technology that can be found for R$ 2,299 on Amazon. The Acer Nitro XZ320Q is a gamer monitor with 31.5 inches and a response time of 1 ms for about R$ 2,888. Here are seven monitor models with 240 Hz to buy in Brazil in 2021.

The Legend C27G2ZE with 240 Hz refresh rate is part of AOC’s gamer lineup. The device has a 27-inch VA panel, thin edges and a curvature level of 1500 R, capable of providing a more immersive gaming experience. A highlight of the screen is the response time of just 0.5 ms. AMD FreeSync Premium technology on the panel ensures synchronization of the graphics card’s refresh rates with that of the monitor to eliminate the effects of screen-tearing. The Legend C27G2ZE monitor can be found for around R$ 2,099.

The device also features game mode, which allows you to customize the screen between presets configured for FPS (First Person Shooter), racing, or RTS (Real-Time Strategy) games. Other monitor features include adjusting shadow levels and a red crosshair located in the center of the screen. The model has a resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 pixels and DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity.

The Samsung Odyssey CRG50 is a 27-inch 1500R curved monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a three-sided borderless design. The display features a VA panel and a resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 pixels, which promises to deliver maximum definition quality. Regarding connectivity, the device has only HDMI input. In addition, it has Nvidia G-Sync technology, responsible for eliminating the effects of screen-tearing. The device can be found for prices starting at R$ 2,299.

The CRG50 model has 3,000:1 contrast, ensuring more intense blacks and brighter whites, as well as displaying different levels of shading. According to Samsung, the screen offers intense speed and complete immersion for gamers. Among other features that equip the display are the Game Mode, with ideal settings for different types of games, and the Eye Saver technology, capable of reducing the blue light in order to relax the eyes during longer matches.

The Acer Predator XB253Q offers an IPS screen, responsible for displaying more vibrant colors, and Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). In terms of design, the model features 24.5 inches in a 16:9 format and thin edges. The bracket that comes with the screen even allows you to rotate the monitor vertically. With Nvidia G-Sync technology, the display also has Game View. The mode allows you to make fine adjustments to the colors and set the contrast. The display is available for prices starting at R$2,599.

A feature worth mentioning is the 0.5 ms response time. The model has two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort and three USB. In addition, the device comes with a power cable, a DP x1 cable, an HDMI cable (1.4), a USB 3.0 cable and an adapter.

The Acer Nitro XZ320Q is another model that joins the list of 240 Hz frequency monitors. With a thin edge design and 1500 R curved screen, the display features a response rate of 1 ms. Among other specifications is the Full HD resolution with a brightness of 300 nits and a 31.5 inch screen. It is possible to find the Acer Nitro XZ320Q for figures starting from R$ 2,888.

The monitor stand allows you to tilt the screen between -5° and 35°. Regarding connectivity, the product has two HDMI inputs and a DisplayPort, as well as an HDMI cable and a power cable. The Nitro XZ320Q gamer monitor offers Adaptive Sync and Low Dimming feature, technology responsible for reducing the brightness level to zero in dark environments, ensuring less eyestrain. In addition, the model has 11 dark adjustment options.

More monitors to buy

In addition to a 240 Hz refresh rate, the AOC Agon AG251FZ2 monitor features a 0.5 ms response rate. Investing around R$3,000, the gamer buys a screen with 24.5 inches, AMD Freesync technology and Sighting mode, which allows adding a red crosshair positioned in the center of the screen, ensuring faster and more efficient shooting.

The monitor has a resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 pixels and comes with a QuickSwitch control, a device that features shortcut keys to select game mode and aim mode. The display support offers adjustment in relation to the angulation (-3.5° to 21.5°) and the height of the screen (130 mm). The model has USB 3.0, DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI inputs.

The Alienware AW2521HF is a gamer monitor that has an LED screen with a Full HD native resolution. At 24.5 inches, the device supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync and features IPS technology. In addition, it features a response time of 1 ms and a game-specific menu, which allows you to trigger the preset modes easily. It sells for around R$3,509.

The monitor features six inputs with connectivity for USB, HDMI and DisplayPort, plus audio output and headphone input. The back of the display has a VESA pattern for attachment. The product comes with power cable, HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0 Upstream. A differential of the model is the brightness intensity of 400 nits.

The BenQ Zowie XL2546 monitor features an adjustable shield on the sides of the device that provides more concentration during matches. The model still has a 24.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 1 ms of response time. The BenQ Zowie XL2546 brings together several types of technologies aimed at increasing gaming performance, such as the Black Equalizer feature, which offers more visibility in dark scenes. Interested consumers need to pay around R$ 4,199 to purchase the product.

Another technology that can be found in the product is Color Vibrance, a resource with 20 levels of settings related to color performance. In addition, the monitor has an eye-care system, focused on reducing blue light damage. The display comes with a hotkey control for easy access to screen settings. The product stand also allows you to adjust the screen for angle and height.

