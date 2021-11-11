4 gamer notebooks with discount on Black Friday 2021

Computer prices have risen sharply in recent months. Factors such as the high dollar, semiconductor chip crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic contribute to this shift. The search is especially difficult for those looking for a machine with more “powerful” components, to work with heavy files and programs, or to play games.

To try and guide you in this search, we’ve listed below some gaming computers that may have discounts during the Black Friday season.

Ideapad 3i

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i is part of the entry-level gaming notebook from Lenovo and has very interesting specs for those looking for a machine with a more affordable price. It is possible to find versions with 8 GB and 16 GB of RAM memory, with SSD or a combination of SSD and HD. The computer has a dedicated Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 graphics card with 2GB of video memory (VRAM). The Ideapad 3i can be found for prices that can vary between R$ 3,800 and R$ 5,000, depending on the chosen component setup.

Acer Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-44-R54Q

Perhaps the Aspire Nitro 5 is the darling of the moment when it comes to cost-effectiveness. The notebook already draws attention at first sight, as it has a very cool finish, with red accents and a backlit keyboard in the same color. The machine comes standard with a video chipset with 4GB of VRAM and you can choose versions with 8GB or 16GB of RAM memory, SSD or SSD + HD combo, and Intel Core i5, AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processors. Aspire Nitro 5 is available from R$ 4,999.99 price that can increase depending on the chosen specifications.

2AM E550

The 2AM E550 features an element that is extremely hard to find in notebooks, which is the desktop processor. This is an excellent feature, as one of the main disadvantages of notebooks compared to desktops is the inability to perform hardware upgrades. All because the processor and video chip are integrated into the board. This notebook makes it possible for users to change the processor and update the parts when they find it necessary.

The 2AM E550 can be found starting at R$ 4,800 in versions with Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, only SSD or SSD + HD combo, 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM memory. Furthermore, the machine is equipped with a dedicated 2GB VRAM graphics card.

Dell G15

Dell also has a great option for the gamer audience. The Dell G15 is sold in versions with Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, but with the possibility of expansion up to 32GB, Nvidia Geforce 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video memory and versions with SSD or a combination of SSD and HD. The model can be found from R$ 5,300.