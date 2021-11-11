5 Smart TVs for less than R$ 2 thousand to keep an eye on Black Friday 2021

There are only a few days left for the Black Friday promotions — which takes place on November 26th — to arrive for real. For those who are thinking of changing their television, the chance is now. To guide your choice, the Gizmodo Brazil separated some models of smart TVs up to R$ 2,000.

Before choosing the TV you want, it’s worth considering a few basics — like resolution, screen type, features, and operating system. Check out our list:

1. Smart TV 42 inch Philco PTV42G70N5CF LED

The device has built-in wireless, which allows access to the internet without the need for cables, in addition to the Mediacast feature to pair mobile devices and transmit whatever you want to the TV screen. You can find the device for R$ 1,699.00.

2. Smart TV LED 43inch HQ HQSTV43NY

Smart TV offers 4K images with Ultra HD resolution. The device has built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI input and USB connections. Everything you ever wanted in a TV. Apps like Netflix, Globoplay and Youtube are already installed, but you can download several others through the store. can be found by BRL 1,458.50.

3. Smart TV 40 inch LED Samsung UN40T5300AGXZD

Samsung Smart TV comes with Full HD screen and Tizen operating system. The model has Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can access your music, movies, news, games and social networks on a single screen. In addition, the model has two HDMI inputs, USB, an AV, 1 Ethernet (LAN), 1 digital audio output (optical) that allows you to connect various electronic devices. Price: BRL 1,939.00.

4. Smart TV 43 inch LG 43LM 631 LED

The device it has an LED screen and a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. In addition, it has three HDMI and two USB inputs, which gives you more connection possibilities. Comes with compatibility with ThinQ Al Artificial Intelligence system, Bluetooth, webOS 4.5 operating system, Music Player, LG Content Store, Hotel Mode, control panel, gallery, VR 360 content, miracast overlay (an option wirelessly to HDMI) and power of 20W sound. leave by BRL 1,826.66.

5. Smart TV 32 inch TCL S615 VA 60Hz

Ideal for compact environments, the TCL Smart TV comes with an HD LED screen, wi-fi and bluetooth connectivity. The S615’s remote comes with Google Assistant voice command to make it easy for you to search for movies and series. In addition, the device has two HDMI inputs, USB, 1 Audio Out, 1 LAN input and 1 AV input. it costs BRL 1,399.00.