5G auction: what are the tradeoffs

Last week, the Brazilian government, through Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), held the auction of 5G, the new generation of mobile internet in the country. The winning companies, such as Claro, Vivo and Tim, now need, in addition to implementing the service, to meet a series of requirements set out in the notice: the so-called offsets.

The amount collected at the auction was R$ 46.7 billion. Most will be earmarked for investments within the obligations of the process. Among them are: the requirement to take the internet to public schools, take 4G to places that do not have it and set up infrastructure to connect roads. But how will these tradeoffs take place and how can they be implemented?

experts consulted by Tilt answer these and other questions about what can be done with the amounts collected.

internet in schools

Companies that bought lots to operate in the 26 MHz frequency band (as if it were one of the lanes of a road that 5G needs to work) will need to invest in offering internet to public elementary education schools.

Of course, Vivo, TIM, Algar, Fly Link and Neko were the companies that bought blocks in this range, with the first two buying national lots and the others, regional lots. Fly Link, however, recently gave up on 5G and will have to pay a fine.

After the approval of the auction result, the gap (School Connectivity Projects Cost Monitoring Group), with representatives from the Ministries of Communications and Education, Anatel and the winning operators. This group is going to define the guidelines on how to invest in the internet in public schools.

According to Cristieni Castilhos, connectivity manager at Fundação Lemann, a non-governmental organization focused on Brazilian public education, the money raised from the auction of this track must have clear objectives. Castilhos also draws attention to the fact that the gap it will not have civil society representatives, which she considers worrying.

For her, it would not make sense, for example, if schools that already have an internet connection received part of the budget. “Today, according to census data, 25% of Brazilian public schools do not have internet access”, says Castilhos.

At the same time, even among the 75% who have a connection, a large portion only uses it for administrative use. In other words, this does not translate into benefits for students, which needs to be revised — and it does not always depend on the network offer or not.

Directing the amount towards the purchase of computers would also not be a good path, adds Castilhos. This is because other public policies are already focused on the acquisition of equipment.

“Once a school has received funds, the principal who is there at the end can buy a computer. What he cannot do is make a fiber optic connection”, he exemplifies, stressing the importance of the investment being aimed at infrastructure that allows for quality sign.

His concern is that educational institutions that never receive enough resources end up continuing in this limbo of public investments.

“What happens today is that public policies on school internet end up overlapping in schools that already have resources”, he explains.

Private network for government

Tim, Claro and Vivo, the largest telephone operators in the country, also bought lots of 5G in the 3.5 GHz band. This band was very popular, as it offers internet directly to the final consumer.

In the 5G edict, the counterpart required by the government for the creation of a closed internet network for its own information traffic and internal communication was approved. Soon, the companies that purchased the range will have to prioritize the construction of this infrastructure.

According to Rafael Sampaio, national director of the information security company NovaRed Brasil, a company that works with data protection and network infrastructure, there is a “cyber war” underway in the world that justifies the government’s concern in building this structure private connection.

“There are no bombs dropping from the sky, but many of the digital attacks are sponsored by countries,” he explains. The objectives involved are to gain access to privileged information, destabilize systems in target countries and leverage misinformation to undermine political contexts.

“If, in the past, a response to a diplomatic disagreement could be a missile, nowadays the response can be cheaper, more efficient and much more precise”, emphasizes Sampaio. “Retaliation can be done virtually, for example, by turning off a power plant.”

With 5G, he says, we will have more devices connected at the same time and more data being transmitted quickly. That’s why you can’t “put your foot on the accelerator” on internet speed if the security level is still too low, which should be a concern for governments and businesses alike.

“It’s as if you had a farm with a low fence around it. But all of a sudden you’ve got a lot of land a hundred times bigger, and that little fence can’t protect everything anymore, he adds.

4G expansion across Brazil

While there is so much talk about 5G, there are parts of the country that don’t even have the coverage of the previous generation of mobile internet. Therefore, the government also defined a counterpart that includes the universalization of accesses in Brazil.

In the sale of the 700 MHz band, currently partially occupied by 4G, the auction winner needs to take 4G to 31,000 kilometers of highways and 625 other locations that are not currently covered. The winner was the winity Telecom, a company that belongs to the investment fund Patria.

According to consultant and specialist in business and digital transformation Fernando Moulin, these regions do not currently have physical or geographic conditions to receive coverage, or there is no economic feasibility for operators to encourage this expansion previously. Therefore, these locations have severe connectivity restrictions.

“There are sometimes hundreds of kilometers of cables to serve consumers who would not have the money to buy a credit of R$ 20 or R$ 30 per month. There is no return on this investment”, explains Moulin, who has already led the digital transformation project at Vivo, about the lack of action by operators to expand the internet offer in these places.

The specialist says that, in order to carry out this coverage, companies need to use part of the profits from regions that are already connected.

For him, the expansion of 4G will prove to be an important tool for digital inclusion. “How much more [conexão] you give it, the more people consume it”, he says.

With regard to 4G coverage on highways, it should not only be attributed to the needs of “individuals”, emphasizes the consultant.

“Think about the issue of cargo transport. How to improve the monitoring and tracking of fleets? Connectivity is necessary”, he says, adding that it will also be an important investment for the future, when autonomous cars become reality.

Even so, he warns that it is necessary to ensure that Anatel will have the power to impose fines in the event of non-compliance with these considerations so that all these bets become reality.

Reviews

Not everyone was satisfied with the compensation required by the federal government in the auction. There are also those who think that, considering the importance that 5G should assume in the coming decades, the notice could have included even more requirements for the winning companies — it is always good to remember that there are many billions of reais at stake.

In debate held by UOL about the 5G auction earlier this week, the lawyer specializing in digital rights Flávia Lefèvre was one of those who spoke in this regard.

“We are optimistic. New companies have entered, and we hope that, in fact, they will increase competition and access. But there is still a lot to be done and Anatel could have demanded more,” he said.

Lawyer Carlos Affonso, columnist for Tilt and director of the ITS (Institute of Technology) of Rio de Janeiro, completed by emphasizing his concern with monitoring Anatel’s requirements.

“[Temos que ter] monitoring these counterparts and understanding that 5G depends on infrastructure, antennas, a series of situations that simply will not materialize overnight,” he said.