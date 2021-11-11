6 cell phones up to BRL 2,000 to buy on the go

Black Friday 2021 is coming and people are already thinking about the opportunity to save on holiday shopping. The event, which will be held on November 26, marks a period of very attractive discounts, especially for consumers who are fans of gadgets and technology.

If you need a new cell phone, for example, this might be a good time to finally upgrade your phone. Prepare yourself with good information to make the right purchase for your needs and your pocket.

As it heats up for this special day, we’ve gathered some smartphones with a price below R$2,000 and good value for money. Choices were based on settings such as processor speed, internal storage space, RAM memory, battery and battery technology. display.

Check out the list:

Smartphone Poco X3 PRO – Xiaomi

Price: BRL 1,950*

Image: Disclosure

The Poco X3 is one of the big hits of Xiaomi’s Pocophone subbrand. It became known among enthusiasts as the “flagship killer” (flagship of the company), because of its powerful Snapdragon 860 processor and price. The IPS Full HD display has a high refresh rate (120 Hz), which offers fluid motion of images.

Processor: Snapdragon 732 (2.3 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Display: 6.67 inch (16.9 cm) IPS LCD, Full HD

Battery: 5,160 mAh

Redmi Note 10S – Xiaomi

Price: BRL 1,648.90*

Image: Disclosure

The Redmi Note 10S is one of several brothers in the Note 10 series, from Xiaomi’s subbrand Redmi. It is an intermediate cell phone with a good screen, good sound quality, promise of good battery life and equipped with technology that allows fast recharging. Comes with MediaTek Helio processor at 2GHz speed. Its set of four cameras tends to cater to consumers who enjoy photos and want a smartphone in this price range.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G950 (octa core, 2 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128GB

Screen: 6.43 inches (16.3 cm), Full HD

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Zenfone Max Pro M2 Smartphone – Asus

Price: BRL 1,044*

Image: Disclosure

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 is an intermediate cell phone that delivers a 5,000 mAh battery, an almost pure Android 9 operating system and a Snapdragon 660 processor, which promises good performance in this category. It is a simple model, which meets demands such as running light applications well and even more elaborate games.

Processor: Snapdragon 660

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 64GB

Screen: 6.26 inches (15.9 cm), Full HD+

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Moto G30 Phone – Motorola

Price: from BRL 1,449*

Image: Motorola

In Motorola’s middle line, the Moto G30 has good performance, with a Snapdragon 662 processor and 4 GB of RAM memory. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) screen, which generates images at up to 90 Hz, which offers greater fluidity to the images. It also has a battery that promises to last a full day or a little longer.

Processor: Snapdragon 662 (2.0GHz Octa-Core)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128GB

Screen: 6.5 inches, Full HD

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Galaxy A32 Smartphone – Samsung

Price: BRL 1,648.90*

Image: Reproduction

Samsung’s model delivers a good quality device in the middle range. Among its brothers from the company’s A series, it is the most refined, despite being a simple cell phone, for everyday activities that don’t demand much from the device. It has a Super Amoled technology screen, with a 90 Hz refresh rate, just like other competitors on this list.

Processor: Helio G8

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128GB

Screen: 6.5 inches (16.5 cm), Full HD

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Smartphone Realme 7

Price: R$1,685*

Image: Disclosure

Realme’s device stands out for its hardware numbers, quite rare in this price range. The processor is a MediaTek Helio G95, which does the trick in the company of its excellent 8GB RAM memory and its 128GB of internal storage. The screen is Full HD+ with 90 Hz refresh.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 (2.0 GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB

Screen: 6.5 inches (16.5 cm), Full HD+

Battery: 5,000 mAh

*Prices and list were checked on November 8, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the recommended links in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial choice criteria.