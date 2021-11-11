6 shares to have a chance of winning more than 3% this Thursday, according to Ágora and BTG

The world markets open this Thursday (11) in an optimistic tone, with the Asian stock exchanges, in particular the Chinese shares, recovering under the expectation that the country’s authorities will seek alternatives to alleviate the crisis of real estate developers.

The unfolding of the “saga everlarge” also spilled over into the prices of ferrous and steel products. January’s most active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange surged 6.8%, to 570.50 yuan per ton.

the rebar of steel for most-traded construction for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 7.4% to 4,443 yuan a ton. At the maximum of the session, it came to value 8%.

The futures of shares in the U.S register modest increases. European equities walk sideways as investors assess the risk of a rise in inflation, potentially leading to tighter monetary policy.

In Brazil, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released the sales data on the retail referring to September – fall of 1.3% compared to the previous month and 5.5% compared to the same period last year. In Brasília, special credit projects will be voted on, including the one that requests more than R$ 9 billion for payment of the Brazil Aid this year, in fear of a stagflation scenario in 2022.

Actions that BTG and Agora recommend

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and the Now Investments separated the stocks that, in the eyes of analysts, may rise in today’s trading session and benefit investors.

The stock with the greatest upside potential among those recommended this Thursday is a suggestion by BTG. In the bank’s assessment, the role of Multiplan (MULT3) can have gains of 3.34%.

Now the indications of Ágora may rise by more than 1.4%. Are they: Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), Equatorial (EQTL3) and united (LCAM3).

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset positions.

BTG Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) potential gain 2nd target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Multiplan MULT3 20.96 21.26 1.43% 21.66 3.34% 20.66 Grendene GRND3 9.48 9.66 1.90% 9.78 3.16% 9.31 Qualicorp QUAL3 19.31 19.59 1.45% 19.79 2.49% 19.03

Now Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) potential gain 2nd target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Bank of Brazil BBAS3 30.86 31.30 1.43% NI NI 30.64 Equatorial EQTL3 24.15 24.50 1.45% NI NI 23.97 united LCAM3 22.93 23.26 1.44% NI NI 22.77

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset gaps, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

