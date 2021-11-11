‘A Fazenda 13′: Solange Gomes’ daughter says her mother is ‘worse out of reality’ | gossip from the famous

Play/Record TV Solange Gomes getting irritated with Erasmo Viana

Stephanie Gomes, daughter of the peoa and ex-bathtube from Gugu, Solange Gomes, told how life is with her mother. She told Leo Dias’ column, in Metrópoles, that Solange is even more of a shack outside ‘A Fazenda’, because she keeps forgetting to take prescription drugs.

“My mother in ‘A Fazenda 13’ is being exactly like she is at home. By the way, I had already warned about what would upset other famous people. I said, ‘Mom, they’re going to pick you up for the dishes and cleaning. You don’t like to cook and they’ll tease you'”, he said.

“Actually, I can say that my mother is even worse outside the reality show, you know? She’s even more of a slut! My mother has anxiety problems and takes controlled medication. Here at home she keeps forgetting to take it and freaks out really,” he said.

Stephanie recalled when her mother defended her in a riot at school. “She went after the mother of a classmate because this lady had yelled at me. I remember that I accidentally dropped a friend’s lunch and that girl’s mother came to fight with me. Oh, I don’t even need to mention that when Miss Solange discovered this, she went crazy, right?”, he said.

For the daughter, Gugu’s ex-bathtub was a hit on the reality show. “We are very satisfied with my mother’s game. She packed her bags and went there to be who she is. Solange is not afraid of being voted and doesn’t hide, you know? I’m hating that she was voted on because it’s easier to nominate her than to commit to others,” Stephanie said. She also commented that she’s been loving to see her and Rico Melquiades approach and that she’s always wanted to see them together setting fire to the hay in ‘The Farm’.