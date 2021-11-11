A group of military men who used to be a pocket narist and now opposes the government adheres to Moro

BRASÍLIA – Military personnel who have already been part of or were supporters of the Jair Bolsonaro government and who are currently critics of the President of the Republic have already adhered to the political project of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. The event of the affiliation of the former judge of Operation Lava-Jato to Podemos this Wednesday, in Brasília, was attended by retired Army officers.

A colleague of Moro in the Bolsonaro government, the former minister of the Secretariat of Government, General Carlos Alberto Santos Cruz, has been helping to bring the reserve military closer together with a member of Podemos. After the affiliation event, the general met Moro at the home of the President of Somos, Deputy Renata Abreu (SP).

A friend from the times of the Agulhas Negras Military Academy (Aman) in Bolsonaro, the general left the government at odds with Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), the president’s son, and today he is a critic of the current administration.

— I see this event as the launch of Sergio Moro’s candidacy, which is one of the hopes for Brazil. There are several options there, but this polarization does not help Brazil at all. Today we are seeing the Secret Budget, which is a Mensalão, it is the same thing. They are two populists, who destroy democracy in the same way, trying to buy the Legislature. When you analyze the two, they are absolutely the same – said the former minister.

“I see a great possibility for Sergio Moro to be elected,” he said.

Santos Cruz said that he could also join the party in the coming weeks to run for election in a position not yet defined.

— I’ll talk to the party (what position to run for). Let’s see what will be decided. In the next two or three weeks it will be discussed – he said.

Another military man who supported Bolsonaro in 2018, retired general Paulo Chagas, also attended the event of Moro’s affiliation with Somos. In past elections, he held meetings to discuss Bolsonaro’s future government with colleagues in uniform. Broken with the president, he also does not rule out collaborating with the political project of the former judge of Lava-Jato.

— I liked Moro’s proposals presented in the speech, including the defense of the end of re-election. Their proposals are in line with my ideas of what a president should be – says Chagas, who accuses Bolsonaro of having betrayed his promises. “If Moro is the third way option, he is an excellent candidate and could also contribute,” says Chagas.

The general was a candidate for the government of Brasilia by the PRP and now does not rule out joining the Podemos. He, however, says he has no plans to run in a new election.

“We are the party that best meets my requirements,” he said.

Moro’s group of enthusiastic military personnel includes General Maynard Santa Rosa, who occupied the Special Secretariat for Strategic Affairs (SAE) in the Bolsonaro government. In addition to him, General Lauro Luís Pires da Silva and Colonel Walter Félix, who also served in the government. Military personnel who still dispatch at the Planalto Palace also show sympathy for the former judge.