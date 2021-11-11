‘A Place in the Sun’: Lara sees Christian after ‘dead’

Everyone will think that the dead man was really Christian, and Lara will be desperate with the loss of her boyfriend (Photo: Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “A place in the Sun”, Lara (Andréia Horta) will see Christian (Cauã Reymond) in the street after the boy is presumed dead.

Everything will happen after Renato is murdered by drug dealers and everyone thinks it was Christian who died. The valet will take advantage of the confusion to take his twin brother’s place. Devastated by the loss of her boyfriend, Lara will end up leaving Rio to live with her grandmother, Noca (Marieta Severo).

But, on the day of Christian and Bárbara’s (Alinne Moraes) wedding, the girl will be in Rio in transit. The girl will be in the center of the city when, suddenly, the groom’s car will cross the street and the two will exchange a look. Upon realizing that he has been seen, the boy will quickly close the window, but it will be too late.

– Christian! she’ll scream as the car pulls away.

Desperate, Lara will run after the car and will only stop when she is almost run over. Noca will then call your attention:

– Daughter, for God’s sake, what was that?

– I saw Christian, grandma! I swear! Inside that car, which turned the corner…

Noca will say that the trip messed with her granddaughter’s head, but she’ll insist she’s not crazy:

– Lara, Christian died, my love…

– But I saw it, grandma! It was him!

– You think you saw it, daughter.

Finally, Noca will say that he believes in Lara, but will convince her granddaughter that it was a prank played on her head and will take her to the hotel where they will be staying.

