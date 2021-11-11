A terminal patient is arrested for fulfilling his last wish before dying; know which | World

A terminally ill patient was arrested after fulfilling one of his last wishes: showing his butt to a traffic monitoring camera in the Kidderminster region of the UK. Information is from Uol/Hugo Gloss.

Identified as Darrell Meekcon, the retired professor decided to make a wish list when he was diagnosed with a degenerative disease called multisystem atrophy. While his wife went to buy bread, the man took the opportunity to show his butt in front of a mobile police van, being arrested about 20 minutes later. “I’m terminally ill, I’m not going to be able to breathe like this,” he said as he was handcuffed by police officers. “This is ridiculous, I showed my butt to a traffic camera,” continues the professor in the record recorded by his wife. “Well, that’s a significant statement you just made to us,” replies the officer, Look:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k99nJernSKo

Even with three vehicles and six police officers in his house, he did not regret having his wish. “I’m really happy to say this because it was an item on my wish list (…). I’m a terminal patient, I have a very short time to live and that was one of my wishes. Have you ever wanted to show your ass to one security camera? Well, I have.”

After being taken away by police, Darrell was released and is under investigation for indecent exposure rights and dangerous driving. “I got out of the car and showed my ass. I kicked up my pants and got in the car. I didn’t think about it at all, it was a good laugh,” he says of the moment.

Despite this, the man reflects on the attitude of the police who, according to him, destroyed the front door and smashed the back gate of his house. “They saw me as a big guy. Maybe they saw me as a threat, but because of my illnesses, a five-year-old could take me down,” he adds.