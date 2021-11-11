A terminal patient is arrested in the UK after fulfilling his last – and bizarre – wish; watch

He went to live like there was no tomorrow… and he went through a predicament like that! A terminally ill patient was arrested last week in the Kidderminster region of the UK after fulfilling one of his last wishes – quite bizarre, by the way. Darrell Meekcon fulfilled his dream of showing his butt to a traffic monitoring camera, but ended up behind bars.

The unusual story came to light this week. According to the DailyMail, the retired professor followed his wife’s advice and decided to make a wish list after being diagnosed with the degenerative disease called multisystem atrophy. One of those desires was to carry out such an act of rebellion… and so he did! While his wife went to buy bread, the man made the “butt-and-pepper” in front of a mobile police van. But the agents who were on the other side did not like the “joke”.

Twenty minutes later, three police cars pulled up to Darrell’s door, who was eventually knocked to the ground and handcuffed by six officers. The approach scenes were recorded by Sarah, his wife. “I’m terminally ill, I won’t be able to breathe like this”, he said as he was surrendered on the grass. “This is ridiculous, I showed my butt to a traffic camera. I showed the butt to a traffic camera”, continued. “Well that’s a significant statement you just gave us”, replied a policewoman.

But Meekcom didn’t regret what he did – on the contrary. “I’m really happy to say this because it was an item on my wish list. I was just diagnosed with multisystem atrophy. I am a terminal patient, I have a very short time to live and that was one of my wishes. Ever wanted to show your ass to a security camera? Well, I already”, he replied. Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k99nJernSKo

After being taken into police custody, Darrell was released. However, he is under investigation in the case, in which he is suspected of the offenses of indecent exposure and dangerous driving. In an interview, he talked about the subject and told the reason why he decided to show his rear to the traffic cameras. “I was simply stunned that I was arrested for showing your ass to a traffic camera. This is something I’ve always wanted to do, because I’ve been caught by them a few times at silly speeds like 35 mph (56 km/h) in a 30 mph (48 km/h) zone, and it always pissed me off.”, took on.

According to him, at the time of the rebellious action, nothing crossed his mind but the instinct to fulfill the “task” on the list. “I got out of the car and showed my ass. I hitched up my pants and got in the car. I didn’t think anything about it, it was a good laugh”, he stated. Then came the scare with the arrival of the police: “I told my wife that I wouldn’t leave at all. I didn’t do anything wrong. I was too scared to leave. It was really scary”.

In the end, Meekcom had to go to the garden and the rest of the story is everything the footage recorded. However, the British claimed to have suffered a blow to the head and that the police had done a lot of damage. “Even though I came to the police to turn me in, they destroyed my front door and smashed the back gate. They grabbed my hands”, he stated. “There were six of them holding me down, trying to get my arms behind my back. All this for showing your ass to the camera”, completed.

Darrell insisted he would pose no threat to be treated like this. “They saw me as a big guy. Maybe they saw me as a threat, but because of my illnesses, a five-year-old could bring me down. I have multisystem atrophy, heart problems, kidney failure and Parkinson’s. I’m not a threat to anyone. I use a wheelchair and I need a walker to get out of bed. They could have killed me too easily”, reported the man, who further complained that he explained the situation in vain, claiming that he would not have received care while in custody.

Darrell Meekcom also pointed out that life expectancy after diagnosis of his degenerative disease is around six years, although this varies from person to person. Anyway, he already has other wishes to fulfill on his wish list, such as skydiving and bungee jumping. Brave!