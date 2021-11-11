Accomplices of ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’ have been on a Caribbean island since August to escape prison in Brazil

RIO – In Punta Cana, a place with turquoise sea, white sand and coconut palms in the Caribbean, accomplices of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, live a kind of hell in paradise. Five of them landed at the famous Dominican Republic tourist destination on August 23, not knowing that the next day, when they were hosting the launch party for GAS Consultoria Bitcoin’s compliance program, Glaidson and other partners would be arrested. Since then, they have remained in the Caribbean to escape prison in Brazil (at least two of them have been ordered to be held in preventive custody).

GAS consultants, who were in Punta Cana during the same period, guarantee that the couples João Marcus Dumas and Larissa Viana Ferreira Dumas stayed in the Dominican Republic; and Vicente Gadelha Rocha Neto and Andrimar Morayma Rivero Vergel, all accused of being part of the criminal organization led by Glaidson, as well as Victor Lemos de Almeida Teixeira, the latter indicted by the Federal Police in the investigation into the case. Two of them, João Marcus and Vicente, were issued preventive arrest warrants by the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

A group of 500 people, including GAS partners and consultants, arrived in the Dominican Republic on August 23 on two Azul flights, chartered by Glaidson. Everyone was staying at the Barceló Bávaro Palace, one of the best known and most luxurious resorts in Punta Cana, for the launch of the compliance program and the announcement of GAS’ partnership with a banking institution, whose name was not revealed.

Glaidson is in prison and is a defendant, along with 16 other cronies, for crimes against the national financial system. Photo: Reproduction

On the right side of Bávaro beach, the Barceló Bávaro Palace has a spa, swimming pools, gym, shopping center, 24-hour casino, 11 restaurants, serving Japanese, traditional Mexican, meat, fish and international cuisine, 15 bars and one hit field. To tour all the attractions, the hotel offers guests a train. All rooms have a spa bath. Bávaro’s website informs that daily rates start at US$ 217 (R$ 1,184.47 for the rate on Wednesday, the 10th).

The complaint filed by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to the Federal Court accuses Glaidson and 16 other people of setting up in Cabo Frio, in Região dos Lagos, a financial pyramid disguised as investments in bitcoin. The scheme, according to the complaint, found 67 thousand customers, with a volume of R$ 38 billion in financial transactions from 2015 to the present day. However, so far, the authorities have only managed to seize around R$ 200 million. Of the rest, it is only known that the Venezuelan Mirelis Diaz Zerpa, Glaidson’s wife who is at large, managed to withdraw R$ 1 billion in bitcoins soon after the arrests.

The investigation concluded that the structure of GAS had four levels, the first being headed by Glaidson and Mirelis, founders of the company. In the layer immediately below the top of the criminal organization were what the PF and MPF called “partners”, people trusted by Glaidson, in which Vicente and Adrimar (also Venezuelan) stood out. Just below, came the “administrative partners”, responsible for “operationalization of the company’s activity, such as contract management, receipt and payment of values”, including João Marcos, Larissa and Victor Lemos. Below were the consultants.

Two other partners of Glaidson, the couple Tunai Pereira Lima and Márcia Pinto dos Santos, were arrested inside a passenger plane, at dawn on the 24th, at Guarulhos Airport, when they were trying to travel to Punta Cana.

The event in the Dominican Republic, says those who were there, would repeat the ostentation of the GAS year-end meeting, held in December last year at Costão do Santinho, in Santa Catarina. To express his satisfaction with the financial results, Glaidson allowed the approximately 500 guests to take their family, including children, with the right to a stretch at Beto Carrero World.

However, the arrest of Glaidson and other associates the day after they arrived in Punta Cana turned the Caribbean event into torment. Consultants said that since then they have had to spend the entire day on their cell phones, being billed by their clientele. The most important members of the scheme, such as Vicente, João and Victor, isolated themselves in their apartments, being protected by security guards, without giving any satisfaction to the others.

One of the guests said that the partners were limited to divulging vague guidelines on procedures to be followed. Among all those present, there was panic about returning to Brazil and the risk of arrest on arrival. Unable to remain on their own, the consultants and their families had to return on previously chartered flights on 4 and 5 September. They guarantee that the “inquiry personnel” remained on Dominican soil and would have rented a house in that Caribbean country to escape Brazilian justice.