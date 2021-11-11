Actor from Globo exposes shameful fee received for soap operas: less than R$ 400 | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Caio Manhente will be featured in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!, a new soap opera by Globo

Cast in Como Mais Vida, Melhor!, a new telenovela of the seven on Globo, the actor Caio Manhente was brave and exposed the shameful salary he received from Globo for his last works on the channel: less than R$400!

On his Instagram profile, the 21-year-old boy showed the letter he received at home, sent by the broadcaster, showing the amount of BRL 395.29 due to the sale of five soap operas in which he worked for international broadcasters and also for Globoplay and for the channel Viva: O Sétimo Guardião (2018), Boogie Oogie (2014), Amor Eterno Amor (2012) and Cordel Encantado (2011) and Viver a Vida (2009).

“Many people ask how it is when they sell a soap opera you made. And it’s like this: we receive a letter of related rights and/or copyright licensing from Globo. And in this case, sales were made to the internal channel, Globoplay, and others broadcasters,” began the actor.

He walks his camera around the letter, showing some soap operas and broadcasters to which they were sold, and returns to highlight the value of the fee, making fun of the amount.

“A lot of soap operas there that I did. Then I won R$ 395. Okay…”, he finished.

Caio made his TV debut in 2008, when he was just eight years old. He acted in several Globo productions, but this year he made an appearance in Genesis, on Record, playing the character Abel. Now he’s back to audience leader, to play the character Gabriel Wollinger, and he’ll star directly with Júlia Lemmertz.