After a 24-year saga and a 25,000-page lawsuit, indemnities reach former employees of the bankrupt Casa Centro

SAO PAULO — It took 24 years, but this Wednesday, a group of 108 former employees of Casa Centro, a retail chain in São Paulo that went bankrupt in 1997, received a total of R$2.4 million in severance pay.

The individual values ​​vary from R$ 15 thousand to R$ 350 thousand, with interest and monetary correction, and represent the end of a long wait attributed, mainly, to the slowness of Justice.

When it closed its doors in April 1997, the network’s loss, which was strong in household appliances and electronics, was estimated at US$ 300 million.

When a company goes bankrupt, the priority in paying off its debts is with the employees, but they had to wait more than two decades to receive the sum to which they were entitled.

Carlos Eleodoro Carrasco, now 71 years old, is one of the beneficiaries. He worked for 12 years at Casa Centro. He started as a salesperson and became a regional sales manager, coordinating several stores.

– The stores sold very well and no one suspected that it could go bankrupt. Everything happened overnight – says Carrasco, who had two teenage children at the time.

During the two years he was unemployed, he had the help of former colleagues at Casa Centro to support himself and pay rent. Now, with the money he received, he intends to pool his savings and buy an apartment and leave the rent.

João Agostinho Mateus, 67 years old, worked for nine years as a home appliance salesman on the chain. When the stores closed their doors, he went to sell flowers at fairs in the city of São Paulo to survive. A father of five, the youngest being 8 at the time, he got a job again in commerce a year later. The marriage, however, failed to get through the crisis.

— My wife couldn't stand the pressure of lack of money and left, says Mateus, who retired, opened a small bar and now hopes to change his car and travel with the workers' compensation money.





Mateus laments that at least five of his former colleagues in the stores died without receiving anything.

— One of them died of cancer and the court didn’t release his money beforehand to buy the medicine. There were products to be sold, but they let everything spoil. The Justice took to enforce the law – he says.

Carlos Carrasco, 71, is one of the beneficiaries of the amount to be paid by Casa Centro Photo: Agência O Globo

The lawyer of the Trade Union of São Paulo, Marcello D’Aguiar, says that the process currently has about 25 thousand pages. During this period, it changed court, there was a change in the bankruptcy trustee and even a property in the center of São Paulo was invaded, making it difficult to proceed.

According to him, the stock’s home appliances have become obsolete and most vehicles have deteriorated along the way.

The union represents 312 of the 340 employees in the network. Payments will be made by step. The next group already has around 80 people registered. Now, the organization hopes to find former employees of the network who have lost contact with the group or their heirs, in the case of those who died without receiving their rights.

Belonging to the Cukier family, Casa Centro was born in northern Paraná and its headquarters were transferred to São Paulo in the late 1960s. The company’s official name was Cukier & Cia, and it had become one of the most renowned specialized retail chains in the city’s home appliances in the early 1990s.

At the Ibirapuera shopping mall, she even owned a store, when the most common thing is to just rent the space. In May 1995, however, he asked for a preventive agreement. A few months earlier, he reportedly presented a statement to financial institutions in which he omitted a million dollar debt.

With 23 stores, 18 of them in shopping centers, it had annual sales of US$ 161 million and became a milestone in the history of bank default in the country. Cukier & Cia was a privately held company and, therefore, was not required to publish balance sheets. The document delivered to the banks was not audited.

changed numbers

A study carried out by economist Luiz Carlos Jacob Perera, in his doctoral thesis at the Faculty of Economics and Administration at USP, completed in 1998, mentions at least 15 banks, among national and foreign, as well as large manufacturers of household appliances, among creditors, such as Brastemp, Sony and Gradient.

According to Perera, in December 1994 the company presented a balance sheet with a profit of US$ 7 million and financial investments of US$ 55.9 million, an amount corresponding to approximately 55% of the loans contracted. When filing for bankruptcy, however, the accounts changed: investments dropped to $11.9 million and loans rose to $198.6 million.

In the total equity of the group, there was a reduction of US$ 141 million, which constituted fraud for the market.

In Perera’s assessment, no more than 20% of the value of the loans could be recovered from the sale of the company’s assets. According to him, many banks approved loans because other institutions, considered a benchmark in the financial market, were already lenders, which generated a good image for the network.

The Traders Union informs that the amount collected in auctions for the sale of the company’s goods amounts, so far, to approximately R$ 65 million.

The bankruptcy petition filed in 1995 was even accepted by the courts. The debt was renegotiated and the first installment, of R$ 120 million, was due to be paid in May 1996. However, it was not paid.

Attempts to sell Casa Centro also failed. In April 1997, the court ordered the total closure of the stores and employees were dismissed without receiving salaries and labor allowances. In 2003 alone, workers managed to receive a small share, around 30%.

In his study, Perera claims that the banks, at the time, did a “pedal ride”. That is, the company’s debt was rolled over, whether interest was paid or not. The company’s debt value turned into bad credits, that is, virtually impossible to recover.

“When lenders stopped pedaling, Casa Centro fell,” wrote Perera, now a consultant to business and banking activities in risk analysis and credit analysis, among others.