After a 3-0 defeat by Vitória, Castan regrets the end of Vasco’s chance of access: “We failed” | Vasco

One of Vasco’s team veterans, defender Leandro Castan, was booed a lot during the 3-0 defeat by Vitória, this Wednesday, in São Januário. The result decreed the club’s stay in Serie B for 2022 with three rounds still to play in the competition
Highlights: Vasco 0 x 3 Vitória for the 35th round of the Brasileirão Serie B
After the game, Castan put the responsibility for the poor performance in Serie B in the group and understood the revolt of the fans in São Januário. He treated the club’s season ending as a failure.
– Hard to find words. Apologize, players responsibility. We had full confidence to make a great year, but we failed. Our full responsibility. In no time, we were able to figure at the top of the table. There were times when we could fight at the top, and we failed. So, there’s not much to talk about. All this climate that is here is our responsibility. The people who planted it. We are harvesting now.
Leandro Castan, Vasco — Photo: Reproduction
With the defeat, Vasco parked in ninth place, with 47 points. The team returns to the field next Monday (15th), at 6 pm (Brasilia time), to face Vila Nova, in Goiás. Premiere will broadcast the match.
Banner Vasco — Photo: Disclosure