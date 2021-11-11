After a 3-0 defeat by Vitória, Castan regrets the end of Vasco’s chance of access: “We failed” | Vasco

After the game, Castan put the responsibility for the poor performance in Serie B in the group and understood the revolt of the fans in São Januário. He treated the club’s season ending as a failure.

– Hard to find words. Apologize, players responsibility. We had full confidence to make a great year, but we failed. Our full responsibility. In no time, we were able to figure at the top of the table. There were times when we could fight at the top, and we failed. So, there’s not much to talk about. All this climate that is here is our responsibility. The people who planted it. We are harvesting now.