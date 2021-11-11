After a nude by Cauã Reymond in a soap opera, Jojo Todynho shoots: ‘Send it to me’ | celebrities



Jojo Todynho and Cauã Reymond in Paris, France

Posted 10/11/2021 10:37 | Updated 11/10/2021 11:09 AM

Rio – It wasn’t just the anonymous fans of the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol” who were excited by the scene in which Cauã Reymond records a nude, Jojo Todynho too. After seeing the scene on Tuesday night, the presenter recorded a video asking to see the intimate photo taken by the actor for the soap opera and entertained the web.

“Cauã, sorry to bother you at this time… but would you be able to send the photo to me, from the soap opera, please? Thank you. All our fans are grateful,” said the singer through Instagram Stories. People like us even sent a message to the heartthrob’s wife, Mariana Goldfarb: “Mariana, I love you”.

Meeting in Paris

Jojo and Cauã starred in funny moments during Paris Fashion Week in September this year. The two, who met in the French capital, posed in photos. “Look who my prince is at dinner today. Mariana Goldfarb (Cauã’s wife), I’m sorry. What a man, God,” joked the singer.

The presenter also filmed a moment when the actor helps her put on her sandals. “I’m not succeeding,” said Cauã, laughing. Jojo, then, joked: “Look, man, this isn’t the time to swell up, man! I’m in Paris, with Cauã putting on my sandals,” Jojo snapped, good-humored.

Bold, Jojo also made an unusual request at dinner with the heartthrob and his wife, Mariana Goldfarb: a semen donation. “I wonder, Cauã, if you put [o sêmen] in a little cup, and I throw it here [na vagina]… In 2024, I want to be a mother and I want to do natural insemination. As you already have Mariana, it’s not a betrayal,” said the funkeira champion, who drew laughs from the actor.