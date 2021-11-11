After Marília Mendonça’s death, Maiara and Maraisa return to the stage with shows in SC

The duo announced a list with 10 performances in November and four of them are in Santa Catarina cities

The duo Maiara & Maraisa announced their return to the stage after the death of their best friend Marília Mendonça. Santa Catarina cities appear in the list of the concert schedule for the month of November. The announcement was made this Wednesday afternoon (10).

The duo’s first show will be this Friday (12) in Apucarana, Paraná. On Saturday (13), the sisters will make two presentations in Santa Catarina. The first will be in Balneário Gaivota and the second in Tubarão. Joinville and Balneário Camboriú also appear on the list of November shows.

Maiara shared the concert schedule citing her friend Marília Mendonça and asking for the support and strength of the fans in this moment of restart.

“The best way to continue believing that things will be okay is to simply keep working with the same truth and the same dreams as always. While Maiara and Maraisa are on a stage, the memory of our Queen will be remembered in the best possible way. We ask everyone to be our third voice, to give us strength in these difficult days and for the music to win once again!”, wrote the countryman.

See the list of shows for the month of November:

November 12: Apucarana (Paraná);

November 13: Balneário Gaivota (Santa Catarina);

November 13: Tubarão (Santa Catarina;

November 14: Lorena (São Paulo);

November 15: Lorena (São Paulo);

November 19: Pouso Alegre (Minas Gerais);

November 20: Presidente Prudente (São Paulo);

November 26: Curitiba (Paraná);

November 26: Joinville (Santa Catarina);

November 27: Balneário Camboriú (Santa Catarina);

“The Mistresses”

Marília Mendonça and the duo Maiara & Maraisa had just launched the project “As Patroas” with a tour planned throughout Brazil. The friendship of the trio of singers had been going on for over a decade and they were often seen together sharing moments of joy and relaxation. On the hammocks, the sisters paid a series of tributes to their friend.

Marília died on Friday (5) after a plane crash that crashed in the city of Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. The wake and burial took place on Saturday (6) in Goiânia, in the State of Goiás.

In addition to Marília Mendonça, the singer Henrique Ribeiro’s producer, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana died.