After the death of Marilia Mendonça, a sertaneja duo is in danger of life; says Val Couto

Val Couto is a well-known seer. Even he and other visionaries predicted the death of singer Marília Mendonça. This time, the tarot card made a new prediction, warning a country couple to take care, because a great tragedy will happen.

Val mentions that this duo is very well known and loved, and is from Brazil, more specifically from São José do Rio Preto. He asks those who know this country couple, ask them to be careful, as he sees an accident involving them. Check out the video below of the psychic alerting artists.

After this prediction of the tarot card, internet users commented, citing who it may be, and that they believe in his predictions. The sensitive has an Instagram profile where he posts his forecast videos making alerts.

The tarot reader, considered one of the most famous in Brazil, predicted during a Live on 07/30 of this year the death of a country singer in Brazil as revealed in the cards played. The fact was confirmed this November 5th with the death of singer Marília Mendonça, after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

