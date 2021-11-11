After the humiliating loss to Atlético, threatened, Sylvinho blames Corinthians players – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

Sylvinho was responsible for yet another embarrassing performance by Corinthians.

The defeat by Atlético Mineiro, 3-0, has no excuses.

He built the team in a tactically daunting way. The old plan of trying to close the gaps in the middle and exploit long balls failed. Because its cast has the characteristic of proposing the game, exchanging passes. And don’t play back, subjecting yourself to being pressured.

For Atlético, the strongest team that will be Brazilian champions.

The coach is facing great resistance at Parque São Jorge. Senior advisers and board members are shocked by the staff’s instability.

Worse than the cast’s performance, only the coach’s apology. He has already entered dangerous terrain. He started to blame the players.

“Every time you make a mistake against an opponent of this quality, you pay a dear price. It’s the price you pay when the quality of the other side is great and you make one mistake or another.”

Sylvinho’s message went straight to Cássio, who slipped into Atlético Mineiro’s first goal, in a shot by Diego Costa. Justo the goalkeeper, one of his biggest defenders at Parque São Jorge.

Desperate for explanations, he complained that he didn’t have Cantillo either. The defensive midfielder was called up by Colombia. But the excuse is shallow, since under his command, the player has been more in reserve than on the field.

Again, the coach, as if defying critics, insisted on putting Renato Augusto on as a leading striker. The second defensive midfielder was again useless, as it had been against Fortaleza.

Corinthians has increasingly relied more on individual plays than on the strength of the group. But a poorly put together scheme sabotages even the potential of athletes. Corinthians, shrunken as a small team, made it impossible for the midfield forward to react, almost not bothering Atlético Mineiro de Cuca, who entered the game with personality, attitude and very well organized tactically.

The score from 3 to 0 was even modest at Mineirão.

Sylvinho’s shield is in the team’s reaction with the arrival of Roger Guedes, Giuliano, Renato Augusto (playing in the right position) and Willian. Thanks to individual plays by the quartet, the club scored important points in the table.

Even with the defeat, the team remains sixth in the Brazilian Nationals.

“Four months ago, who would have said or signed that we would look for a direct spot to Libertadores? Corinthians is there. We are fighting for our goal. I worry too much about the day, it’s 12 or 14 hours of work. I stay there all day,” he says , as if it were not your obligation.

After the tough defeat, the atmosphere in the locker rooms was heavy. Players were very unhappy. They knew they had to act as if they were on a modest team and not Corinthians.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves and soccer director Roberto de Andrade remain increasingly isolated in Sylvinho’s defense.

The biggest organized, with great influence on the club, will also follow determined.

Want the coach change for 2022…