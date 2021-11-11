Afternoon Session shows Brazilian comedy ‘Shocking’ this Thursday

This Thursday, November 11th, the Session of the Afternoon, broadcast by Rede Globo, broadcasts the Brazilian comedy “Shocking”.

The film tells the story of the fictional boy band Shocking, which was hugely successful in the 1990s. Twenty years later, the group broke up, and Clay (Marcus Majella), Tim (Lucius Mauro Filho), Theo (Bruno Mazzeo), Toni (Bruno Garcia) and Tarcisius (Rafael Canedo) took different paths in life.

The former colleagues get together for an unexpected event: the death of Tarcisio. At the funeral, they decide to perform one more time, in the name of old times. In the place of the deceased colleague, the newcomer Rod (Peter Neschling).

See+: Lucio Mauro Filho laments his grandmother’s death: ‘Tiredless warrior’

DATASHEET

Launch: 2016

Genre: Comedy

Direction: Johnny Araújo, Gustavo Bonafé

Road map: Luciana Fregolente, Pedro Neschling

Cast: Bruno Mazzeo, Lúcio Mauro Filho, Pedro Neschling

Original title: Shocking

