Aguirre justifies Inter’s swing against Juventude: “We put a lot of energy into Gre-Nal” | International

THE Inter defeat against Youth on Wednesday night, in the assessment of coach Diego Aguirre, it is a consequence of the wear and tear accumulated by the classic Gre-Nal, won last Saturday. After a good first half at Alfredo Jaconi, Colorado fell out of favor in the second and was overtaken by the rival by 2-1.

With the absence of Daniel, Saravia, Moses, Taison and Patrick, Inter lost the opportunity to add points against an opponent in the relegation zone and in a round that their direct opponents for a spot in the G-4 did not win.

– It turns out, we put a lot of energy into Gre-Nal. The rival pressed us well and prevented us from finding attacking situations in the second half. A very balanced game. They found a goal, in one of our strong points. Maybe make 20 games that we didn’t take a set-piece goal. It’s also true that we were close to tying, but I think we could have done a better game – he regretted.

Asked about Inter’s performance in the last six games, with only one victory, Aguirre contested the period’s cut. The coach recalled that the vacancy in the Libertadores will only be defined at the end of the 38 rounds of the Brasileirão.

– Until now, Inter was the second best in the team. I don’t understand how they give me the numbers. How are we so bad if we’re okay? We can talk about the last 10 or 20 games. The reality is that Inter are in a position they deserve. We are fighting for a place at Libertadores. It is the entire Brasileirão that will give the vacancies and final positions. We have to improve, but we are struggling and players are injured and suspended. We are suffering. Trying to do our best to be where we want – he declared.

