Airbus flies in formation with two A350 jets flying just 3 kilometers apart





Airbus conducted the first long-haul training flight demonstration in regulated transatlantic airspace (GAT) with two A350 aircraft flying three kilometers apart. The flight departed from Toulouse, France, to Montreal, Canada. According to the European manufacturer, more than 6 tonnes of CO2 emissions were saved on the trip, confirming the potential for fuel savings of more than 5% on long-haul flights.

The test flight took place on November 9, 2021 involving two A350 test aircraft, MSN1 and MSN59, the first as a lead aircraft and the second as a follower. This was made possible by the flight control systems developed by Airbus, which safely position the follower aircraft in the wake of the lead aircraft, allowing for reduced engine thrust and fuel consumption. A similar principle can be observed with large migratory birds such as geese, which fly together in a distinct V-shaped formation.

Sabine Klauke, Airbus Technical Director, stated: “This demonstration flight is a concrete example of our commitment to making our roadmap a reality. decarbonization. It also shows how industry-wide collaboration will be key to making that happen. We received a strong level of support for this project from our airlines and air traffic partners, as well as regulators. The opportunity to implement it for passenger aircraft in the middle of this decade is very promising. Imagine the potential if the fello’fly be implemented across the industry.”

Pilots from Airbus partner airlines Scandinavian Airlines and Frenchbee witnessed the transatlantic flight on board as observers. The flight was made possible by Airbus and its air traffic management partners and navigation service providers (DSNA, NATS, NAV CANADA, Eurocontrol and IAA), with the support of the DGAC, which together proved that the economy flight technology of energy can be achieved without compromising safety. The demo also shows how the operations of Fello’fly they can significantly increase the environmental performance of commercial aircraft and contribute to the aviation industry’s decarbonization goals in the immediate term.





The next step is to get the authorities’ support so that this new operating concept can be certified and, ultimately, allow airlines to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Airbus’ pioneer flight Fello’fly he was received in Montreal by the President of the Council and Secretary General of the UN Aviation Agency, ICAO. Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano said the demonstration represented “an inspiring example of the current level of commitment to reduce aviation emissions”, while ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar commented on how it reflected “the incredible diversity of innovations in air transport that are now being undertaken to meet industry goals and ensure that flying becomes increasingly sustainable. ”

Launched in 2019, the Fello’fly is a flight demonstration project hosted on Airbus UpNext using biomimicry (design and production of materials, structures and systems inspired by nature). Airbus UpNext is a wholly owned subsidiary of Airbus and part of the Airbus innovation ecosystem, created to rapidly develop future technologies by building demonstrators at speed and scale in order to evaluate, mature and validate potential new products and services that encompass radical technological advances.

With information from Airbus



