Aircraft engines that carried Marília Mendonça now go to Grande BH | Minas Gerais

The engines of the aircraft that carried the singer Marília Mendonça will head to São José da Lapa, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to information verified by the TV Globo, the truck that transported the material suffered a detour. Instead of going to Goiânia, as had been announced, the engines will go to the city of Grande BH.

According to what was found in the report, the decision was taken between investigators from the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA III) and the Canadian manufacturer.

In Belo Horizonte, there is also a private workshop, official representative of the manufacturer, with even greater technical support capacity to favor the expert work.

The Air Force was contacted by g1 and has not yet officially confirmed the change in the truck’s path.

The accident killed Marília Mendonça and four other people in the rural area of ​​Caratinga (MG), last Friday (5).

In addition to the singer, producer Henrique Ribeiro died in the accident; the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho; the pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior; and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

Belongs to Marília Mendonça and the other victims who were on the plane in Caratinga.

Video shows initial rescue work

A video recorded by military police shows the initial moments of the rescue after the crash of the aircraft in which the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people were, in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, last Friday (5).

The images show officers using a rope and other tools to try to open the plane door, which was stuck, in the waterfall where the accident occurred (look above).

At one point, someone says, “You can only see the forearm.” One person asks if the member is “moving,” and another responds, “At first, yes. Shaking, shaking a lot.”

When rescuers were able to access and remove the five victims from the aircraft, all were dead.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts at the location, which is difficult to access, the information that we have, passed on by the doctor, is that the five people who were on the aircraft died”, informed a representative of the Military Police, on the day of the accident.

Cenipa pilots and technician collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people

The aircraft was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers, which took off from Goiânia to Caratinga, where Marília would perform on Friday night.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the plane was in good standing and was authorized to take an air taxi.

Infographic Marília Mendonça

The Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) has already confirmed that the aircraft hit a cable from a distribution tower in Caratinga, before crashing. However, according to the company, the distribution line is outside the airport’s protection zone, under the terms of the ordinance of the Department of Airspace Control (Decea).

According to Decea, the Caratinga airport has obstacles, other than high voltage cables, which are mandatory for pilots who intend to operate there.

Now, experts are trying to understand why the plane was flying so low that it hit the distribution line.

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) investigates the causes of the accident. The Civil Police of Minas Gerais is also investigating the case.

In the early afternoon of Tuesday (9), the fuselage of the twin-engine plane was sent to Rio de Janeiro.