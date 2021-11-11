Aircraft engines that Marlia Mendona was on will be taken to Brasilia – Gerais

Engines will be sent to Cenipa’s headquarters in Brasilia, according to Aeronutica (photo: Fervel Auto Socorro/Disclosure)

The engines of the plane that carried the singer Marlia Mendona and which crashed last Friday (Nov 5), killing the artist and four other people, will be taken to the headquarters of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) , in Brazil. The information was confirmed by the Aeronautics to



State of Minas



.

The investigation does not have a pre-fixed closing period, as each case has a degree of complexity. The procedure does not point to the culprits. The objective is only to identify the problems that caused the accident and prevent similar ones from occurring.

At the crash site, investigators photographed scenes, collected parts of the plane and heard witnesses, as well as gathering documents from the aircraft. All this is part of the initial work.

The accident



The crash of the plane in Piedade de Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, took the lives of five people. In addition to Marlia Mendona, the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, who accompanied her on most plane trips across the country, died.

Another victim was producer Henrique Ribeiro, also known as Henrique Bahia, who was also a producer for singer Cristiano Arajo, who was killed in a car accident in June 2015. Firefighters reported the identification of the pilot, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros, and the dog pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana.