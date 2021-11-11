alcohol shoots up and is only worth it in one state

Gasoline prices do not stop rising and, already in the first days of November, it has accumulated an increase of 6.98% compared to the closing of October.

Ethanol also accumulates successive readjustments in 2021. This month, biofuel registered an increase of 5.7% compared to last month – mainly due to the failure of the sugarcane harvest.

Expensive and providing less autonomy than gasoline, alcohol has been worthless for some time, even in states where it is traditionally cheaper – such as São Paulo and Paraná.

The data are from the fleet management company Ticket Log, according to which ethanol it is advantageous only in Goiás at this time.

“With consecutive rises in the average price of ethanol, which costs an average of R$ 5,760 per liter, gasoline remains the most economical option for drivers in almost all states, except Goiás. It is worth mentioning that the average price of gasoline also continues on the rise in Brazilian pumps, with an average value of BRL 6.897“, analyzes Douglas Pina, head of urban market at Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

The executive adds that, at the beginning of this month, Paraíba sold the cheapest ethanol, at an average value of R$ 5.090. The cheapest gasoline was found in São Paulo, for R$6,408.

“Since the month of April, the price of fuel has been showing consecutive increases. November has already started with an increase of 26.2% for ethanol compared to April, while gasoline has increased 21%”.

Check below the Ticket Log survey with the average prices of gasoline and ethanol in the national territory, considering the values ​​practiced in November.

How is the calculation done

The definition of the States where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price per liter of fuel and average consumption – set at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is important to consider that fuel of vegetable origin increases consumption by approximately 30%, with a downward or upward variation. For this reason, it is only worthwhile to use ethanol when the difference in price percentage exceeds the extra fuel expense.

See where it’s most worth fueling with ethanol*

+ Goiás

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,258

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.619

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,183

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.625

See where it’s best to fill up with gasoline*

+ Acre

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5,812

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.684

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: BRL 7,093

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.617

+ Alagoas

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,798

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.682

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,798

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.591

+ Amazons

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.291

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.622

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.613

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.575

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.669

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.667

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6.813

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.592

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,759

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.678

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,991

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.608

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,342

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.746

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7.241

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.630

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.932

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.698

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6.887

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.599

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,744

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.676

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6.817

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.593

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,232

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.616

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,846

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.595

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.621

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.661

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6.876

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.598

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.631

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.662

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7.164

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.623

+ para

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6.305

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.742

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7,045

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.613

+ Paraná

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,507

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.648

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.565

– Cost per km with regular gasoline: R$ 0.571

+ Paraíba

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,090

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.599

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,496

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.565

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.393

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.634

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6.811

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.592

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5,860

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.689

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7,284

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.633

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,313

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.743

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7.309

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.636

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.813

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.684

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7.193

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.625

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$6.818

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.802

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,074

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.615

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.978

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.703

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6.841

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.595

+ Roraima

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.908

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.695

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.725

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.585

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6.087

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$0.716

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.607

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.575

+ São Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,244

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.617

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,408

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.557

+ Sergipe

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,780

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.680

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$7,095

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.617

+ Tocantins

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.569

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.655

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,001

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.609

Due to lack of data, it was not possible to point out the most advantageous fuel in Amapá.

*Prices for the period from November 1st to November 8th

