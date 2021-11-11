Alec Baldwin is sued for shooting on movie set

Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a shot that killed Halyna Hutchins Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

A member of the film team Rust filed a negligence lawsuit against the American actor Alec Baldwin for the shooting that led to the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins last month, lawyers reported this Wednesday, 10.

The lawsuit also cites gunsmith Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, who claimed through her legal representatives that she was being “indicted” for the death of halyna.

The film’s chief lighting technician, Serge Svetnoy, claims in the lawsuit that the incident “was caused by acts of negligence and omissions” by baldwin, protagonist and producer, and others. “There was no reason to put a real bullet in that gun, or for it to be on the set of Rust, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone around,” says the lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed in an accident on the set of ‘Rush’ Photo: SWEN STUDIOS/Handout via REUTERS

Svetnoy claims that baldwin, the film’s deputy director Dave Halls and Hannah did not follow film industry practices in handling guns and “allowed a handgun loaded with live ammunition to hit people.” In a statement released today, lawyers for the film’s gunsmith insisted she didn’t know why live ammunition was on set.

“We are calling for a full investigation of all the facts, including the actual bullets and who placed them there,” said attorney Jason Bowles. “We are convinced it was sabotage. We also believe the scene was altered before the police arrived.”

In an interview aired on Wednesday, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies dismissed the idea of ​​conspiracy. “We don’t have any proof,” he told ABC News.