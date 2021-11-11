Alec Baldwin Sued by Electrician for ‘Rust’

Serge Svetnoy, electrician for “Rust”, has filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Badwin. Hanna Gutierrez-Reed and Dave Halls — set gunsmith and film assistant director, respectively — were also charged with negligence in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

According to TMZ, Serge claimed that the alleged negligence caused him serious “emotional anguish” after the incident. In documents obtained by the US website, the electrician claimed that a bullet that accidentally hit Hutchins and director Joel Souza almost hit him.

Serge Svetnoy also claimed that he was one of the first people present to take care of Halyna while she was bleeding, trying to comfort her and keep her conscious. The electrician explained why he wanted to include Alec in the action.

[Ele] he had a duty to the applicant and other crew members and actors on the set of ‘Rust’ to handle the Colt Revolver provided to him by Halls with reasonable care and diligence.

“This duty required Baldwin to double-check the Colt Revolver with Halls as it was handled to ensure it did not contain live ammunition,” electrician Serge Svetnoy added in the indictment.

remember the case

On October 21, director of photography Halyna Hutchins died while filming the movie “Rust”, a Western starring 63-year-old Alec Baldwin in New Mexico. Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured.

Investigators said the firearm was used during filming when it was fired by Baldwin, hitting the 42-year-old photographer and the 48-year-old director. Halyna Hutchins was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but she did not resist.