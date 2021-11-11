AliExpress gives up to 35% discount on Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones

Reference for those looking to pay less for electronics, smartphones and wearables, AliExpress holds on November 11th the so-called “Double Eleven” or “Single Day”, which is the “Singles Day” in China, with millions of products with up to 80% discount, free shipping and fast delivery in up to 15 days to Brazil (click here and start shopping!).

One of the brands highlighted in this “Black Friday” created by the Chinese retail giant is the Xiaomi, a name that needs no introduction, and that has two 11T smartphones with discounts that can reach more than 35%.

Among the products highlighted in the AliExpress promotion are two smartphones recently launched by the brand, the 11T and 11T Pro, in addition to the tablet Pad 5.

Xiaomi 11T Pro is priced between R$ 3,501.58 and R$ 4,296.62, depending on the chosen combo

With a value between R$ 3,501.58 and R$ 4,296.62, depending on the chosen combo, the 11T Pro has incredible settings for those looking for performance, in addition to making good images with the smartphone.

The newly launched device features the Amoled flat screen with TrueColor technology, Snapdragon 888 octacore processor, 5000mAh battery and HyperCharge charger, which promises 100% energy in up to 17 minutes.

Its triple rear camera set consists of a 108MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP 2x telemacro and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, in addition to a 16MP front camera. The device also combines Artificial Intelligence features, recordings in HDR10+ and the ability to recognize over 1 billion colors.

Xiaomi 11T is costing between BRL 2,624.79 and BRL 3,127.54 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo

With the same set of cameras as the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the 11T model is priced at between R$ 2,624.79 and R$ 3,127.54 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo. The main difference between the models is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and the lower RAM memory capacity, which is 8 GB.

The Pad 5 is costing in the promotion between R$ 2,253.74 and R$ 4,544.14, depending on the chosen combo

The latest highlight of Xiaomi’s Double Eleven is for the Pad 5 tablet, which is priced at between R$ 2,253.74 and R$ 4,544.14 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo.

Among the tablet’s main attributes are its large 11-inch screen (2560×1600 resolution), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and the high-capacity 8720mAh battery – accompanied by a 22.5W charger. Plus a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

