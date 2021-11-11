Alisson ranks Weverton among the top ten goalkeepers in the world – 11/11/2021

The Brazilian team will face Colombia today, in the qualifiers, at the Neo Química Arena. Alisson, from Liverpool, who will complete 50 games for Brazil, praised the competitor in the position Weverton, from Palmeiras, including placing him among the ten best goalkeepers in the world.

“For me, Weverton is a world-class goalkeeper, maybe the best playing in Brazilian football, but for me he’s among the top ten goalkeepers in the world. It’s also due to his results on the field. Obviously when we talk about the the best are those who are winning titles, and for me that gives him credit, without a doubt. Weverton is certainly a great goalkeeper, he has deserved it for his performance on the field. He deserves to be in the national team,” said the player.

Alisson also highlighted Manchester City’s Ederson, another contender for the national team’s first goalkeeper, and stressed that those who play will “represent well”.

“Ederson and I are part of two great teams, which are always at a high level. And that’s the most important thing for us and for the national team, which is well served by goalkeepers, and whoever will play will always represent well,” he added. .

The match between Brazil and Colombia will be tonight, at 9:30 pm (GMT), valid for the 13th round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.