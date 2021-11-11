Alternative dark matter theory passes its big test

space

Cosmic background radiation has always been the bane of the MOND theory.

Modified gravity

A cosmological model that does not require dark matter to explain the Universe has overcome one of its greatest obstacles to coincide with astronomical observations.

MOND models – which do not require dark matter – built so far had not been able to reproduce the measured temperature variations in the cosmic background radiation, a relic of the Big Bang – MOND is an acronym in English for “Modified Newtonian Dynamics”.

Now Constantinos Skordis and Tom Zlosnik of the Czech Academy have developed a MOND model that produces the same results as observed in the observations.

The MOND theory was conceived over 30 years ago as a way to explain galactic rotation data without invoking the existence of mysterious dark matter. Its proponents assume that the gravitational force on galactic scales is different from the standard Newtonian force. But this theory also brings its own alternative mystery, in which the gravitational force changes for accelerations less than a limit of 10-10monthtwo.

The main reason dark matter theory has become a favorite of physicists over MOND is that dark matter is consistent with a wider range of astrophysical observations. For example, dark matter can explain the curvature of light from galaxies from distant sources, the so-called gravitational lenses, whereas MOND in its initial form could not. The researchers later developed relativistic MOND models, which might fit the observations of gravitational lenses, but so far none of these revised versions have been able to reproduce the cosmic background radiation data.

Extra gravitational force

Skordis and Zlosnik have now created a MOND cosmological model that takes cosmic background radiation into account and still remains consistent with both gravitational lens observations and gravitational wave velocity measurements, which virtually ties the MOND theory with the theories of matter dark.

The model follows previous efforts by other researchers to postulate the existence of two fields that permeate all of space and together act as an extra gravitational force. One of these fields is a scalar field – similar to the Higgs field, which is associated with the Higgs bson; the other is a vector field, which has a direction at each point in space, something like a magnetic field.

Skordis and Zlosnik defined the model’s parameters so that, at the beginning of the Universe, the gravity modifying fields would generate a gravitational effect equivalent to that used in the dark matter models. In this way, the model guarantees an equivalence of the theory’s predictions with the observed patterns of the cosmic background radiation – the fields evolve over cosmic time and, eventually, the gravitational force follows the original proposal of the MOND model.

Even dark matter advocates recognize that their models cannot explain everything, such as the abundance of lithium in the Universe or the discrepancies between different types of measurements of the cosmic expansion rate.

The new MOND model may be able to solve these problems, but it will take more time for all the theoretical details involved to be analyzed.

